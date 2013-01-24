DML Associates LLC's Dennis M. Lormel Discusses Terrorist Financing with ACAMS

Lansdowne, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- DML Associates LLC’s Dennis M. Lormel sat down for a podcast with John J. Byrne, Executive Vice President of ACAMS (the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists) to discuss the changes of the last 10 years in the fight against terrorist financing.



DML Associates, LLC, is a full-service investigative consultancy, specializing in training that pertains to terrorist financing, anti money laundering, fraud, financial crimes and due diligence. Before founding the company, Lormel spent 28 years as a special agent in the FBI. Serving as chief of the FBI Financial Crimes Program at the time, he helped establish and run the FBI’s terrorist finance investigation team following the attacks of September 11, 2001. For his visionary contributions, Lormel received numerous commendations and awards including the Department of Justice, Criminal Divisions Award for Investigative Initiative and the Central Intelligence Agency’s George H.W. Bush Award for Excellence in Counterterrorism.



During the 20-minute discussion Byrne and Lormel discussed the importance of working with law enforcement and the banks, as well as the challenges that entails. According to Lormel:



“Well, I think some of the biggest challenges we had was understanding each other’s perspectives… And I recognized at 9/11 that the bankers were my best friends. That I needed them more than I ever realized before and it was critically important to get their perspective… And we put that into our methodologies for investigative purposes, especially knowing that banks are the repository for the information and the financial intelligence. And I think we started to transition more to the importance of financial intelligence as such, and as a tool to be able to trace back to terrorists and to link people together.”



To listen to the full ACAMS podcast click here. To read Dennis M. Lormel’s new article “Truth or Deception”, click here (Right click to “Save as”). For more information on DML Associates LLC, visit their website at http://www.dmlassociatesllc.com



DML Associates LLC

Dennis Lormel, President

dlormel@dmlassocllc.com

http://www.dmlassociatesllc.com