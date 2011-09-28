Website Helps Drivers-to-Be Pass Their DMV Tests the First Time

Solana Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2011 -- It’s a rite of passage for many teens on their 16th birthday: they wake up in the morning, have “Happy Birthday” sung to them by members of their family, and then—as soon as the local Department of Motor Vehicles opens—they are there, ready to take their very first driver’s test.



Although the legal age to drive does vary a bit from state-to-state, the average age is around 16. Many of these teens arrive at the DMV feeling understandably nervous about the exam, and unfortunately, many do not pass the written test on the first try, leaving the birthday boy or girl disappointed and sad.



A website has gotten a lot of attention lately for its ability to help drivers of any age get helpful and useful practice before setting foot in the door of the DMV. This can not only increase the future driver’s chances of passing the exam, but by gaining extra practice, it may also help with teen driving safety.



Free DMV Practice Tests features exactly what its name implies: samples of DMV driver exams that aspiring test-takers may take at no cost.



“Teen drivers in all states are required to take a written permit test and an on road driving test. Teen drivers also have limitation on how many times they can take the test each day,” it explained on the website.



“This means if you fail to pass your permit test the first time you may be required to come back and wait in line at the DMV all over again. So avoid the frustration of yourself and your parents by studying your state's driving handbook and taking a free DMV practice test found here.”



Using the website is incredibly easy and user-friendly. Simply select the state needed and another page will come up, filled with all of the choices of practice tests that are available for that area.



The website includes a wide variety of sample exams, including a permit practice test, exams for drivers that are new to their states, and motorcycle riders permit practice tests.



Free DMV Practice Tests also features a blog filled with helpful and reassuring articles for anyone who is feeling anxious about their trip to the DMV.



“Are you Ready to go to the DMV and take the Written Driving Test?” gives tips on passing the exam the first time and reminds readers that although taking the test numerous times is allowed, with enough advance preparation and a DMV permit practice test, it isn’t necessary.



For more information about Free DMV Practice Tests, please visit http://freedmvpracticetests.com