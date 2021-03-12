New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The recent study by Reports and Data, the global DNA and Gene Chip market was estimated to hold a value of USD 11.25 Billion by the end of the forecast frame in 2026 growing at a rate of 11.6%. DNA and Gene Chip refers to a type of microarray device which hold a large number of DNA sequences (gene) attached to it so that gene expressions of large number of samples could be studied simultaneously which was not previously possible. The slides act as probes to detect gene expression. These biochips have a large number of applications in conventional as well as unconventional fields. The report studies the market for this biochip which includes the trends and upcoming technologies which will boost the market.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1431



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

Perkin Elmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Macrogen Inc., Agilent Technologies, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Asper Biotech, CapitalBio Corporation, Microarrays Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, and bioMérieux SA., among others are leading players involved on the global DNA and Gene Chip market.



The market has been growing in a healthy pace mainly due to the awareness among the countries about the efficiency of these biochips along with improved computational speeds and methods for microarrays like fabrications. The microarray system is not complex and require machines and capital intensive techniques, confirming the reduction in computational errors. The need to catalog widespread information available into an organized form in a publically available database has also been an important growth driver. Although Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a superior technique compared to these biochips, it has not been able to completely make microarray systems obsolete due to its high cost and lack of an organized framework guiding it. Although, it can act as a threat in the near future. High cost and extensive technical knowledge required coupled with regulations in this field has slightly hampered the growth of this market.



Further Key Finding from the report:

The market for DNA and Gene Chips is on a positive quadrant because of the ability of the microarrays to analyze large number of DNA samples simultaneously which was not possible before. Now, the cost of using microarrays have come down considerably making its application possible in unconventional arenas.



Although in product segment, consumables comprise of a larger part of the market share it is found that the instruments segment is growing at a swift rate at a CAGR of 11.7%. This can be attributed to the cost reduction due to advanced technological progress and introduction of new instruments with high computational speed, improving efficiency of microarray procedures. For example, Applied Micro Arrays announced the introduction of advanced micro array scanners for its customers including laboratories and diagnostic centres.



After North America, Europe hold the second largest share in this market. This can be reasoned by the increasing technical knowledge, upward rise in investment and rise in prevalence of diseases like cancer.



Almost 20% of the market share belongs to hospitals and diagnostic centres. It is easier to detect and identify the nature of diseases like Cancer using this technology. There is no requirement for patients to undergo painful methods like biopsy to confirm presence of malignant cells in the body. The treatment is also easier this way. It is also used in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT).



Information collected from newer methods of DNA and Gene Chip technology like CGH and CHIP on chip has been utilized to enhance the processes of drug discovery. Hence there are increased chances for the development of personalized medicines.



A new area where DNA and Gene Chip is being used is for the toxicological research. The effect of toxins on a cell is analyzed by studying the changes of genetic profiles of cells which are exposed to such toxins.



The technology has been exploited severely by the scientific community as generations of data on genes were scattered and not available for public use. Hence a data base has been created by National Centre for Biotechnology Information called Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) which has fostered further research.



Enquire for Discount on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1431



Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the DNA and Gene Chip market on the basis of type, product, application, end use and region



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oligonucleotide DNA (o-DNA)

Complementary DNA (c-DNA)

Others



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Consumables

Instruments



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cancer Diagnostics

Gene Expression

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Agrigenomics

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dna-and-gene-chip-market



Key Questions Answered in This Report Are:

Which DNA and Gene Chip market segments will grow significantly in the forecast years?

Which sectors will witness an increase in market penetration?

What is the estimated growth rate for the market?

Which factors will influence the growth of the industry?

What is the market position of the key players?



Customization on the report is available according to the requirements of the user to ensure maximum utility to the reader and an increased level of comprehensibility.



To summarize, the global DNA and Gene Chip market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising prevalence of Cancer and other diseases

3.2. Increasing Collaborative Research Activities

3.3. Agrigenomics

3.4. Falling expenses of sequencing



Chapter 4. DNA and Gene Chip Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. DNA and Gene Chip Segmentation Analysis

4.2. DNA and Gene Chip Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. DNA and Gene Chip Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High prevalence cancer and other diseases

4.4.1.2. Need for development of new drugs

4.4.1.3. Increase in Research and Collaborations

4.4.1.4. Need for sustainable agricultural yields

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Cost of Microarray Algorithm Procedures

4.4.2.2. Popularization of sequencing and other techniques

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. DNA and Gene Chip Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. DNA and Gene Chip PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. DNA and Gene Chip Market by Type Insights & Trends

5.1. DNA and Gene Chip Type dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Olingonucleotide

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Complementary DNA

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. DNA and Gene Chip Market by Product Insights & Trends



Continued…..