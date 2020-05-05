DNA-Encoded Library Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 : Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HitGen Inc. and X-CHEM

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- DNA-encoded library is collection of compounds conjugated to unique DNA strand which serves as an amplifiable identification barcode for that particular compound. DEL (DNA-enabled library) is a technology for synthesis and screening on unprecedented scale of collections of small molecule compounds and is used to bridge the fields of combinatorial chemistry and molecular biology for new drug developments. The use of DNA-encoded librar is very popular in identifying bioactive chemical compounds and is rapidly growing drug discovery platform in the post genome era. The advantage of DNA-encoded library technology over traditional high-throughput screening (HTS) approaches, DEL screening allows huge number of compounds to be interrogated simultaneously. This makes DNA-encoded library technology mature and prominent approach to early-stage drug discovery.



Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, HitGen Inc. and X-CHEM among others.



Advantages of DNA-encoded library over high-throughput screening and growing investments in research and developments through merger & collaborations can be attributed to the growth of DNA-encoded library market in the coming years. In December 2019, Amgen acquired Nuevolution for US $167 Million to advance its drug discovery efforts.



1. The report highlights that the competitive territory of the DNA-encoded library Market business place, crucially involves the key companies of the Market.

2. Here involves the In-depth knowledge of the sales quantity/ Quality and the market size of each company, and additionally the gross margin of each player.

3. A basic Outline about the companies, associated with their key rivals and its manufacturing foundation is provided in the Report.

4. This report is a collection of factors such as in micro-level detailing, information about the products being produced by each company of the DNA-encoded library Market, product details, scope application, and the price patterns.

5. Mainly the Technological Advancement of the Global DNA-encoded library Market has also added incredible growth to the market.



