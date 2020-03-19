DNA-Encoded Library Market to Grow at an Escalating Rate During the Forecast Period Till 2030 - Amgen, Novartis, Merck

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- DNA-encoded library is a collection of compounds conjugated to unique DNA strand which serves as an amplifiable identification barcode for that particular compound. DEL (DNA-enabled library) is a technology for synthesis and screening on the unprecedented scale of collections of small molecule compounds and is used to bridge the fields of combinatorial chemistry and molecular biology for new drug developments. The use of DNA-encoded library is very popular in identifying bioactive chemical compounds and is a rapidly growing drug discovery platform in the post-genome era. The advantage of DNA-encoded library technology over traditional high-throughput screening (HTS) approaches, DEL screening allows a huge number of compounds to be interrogated simultaneously. This makes DNA-encoded library technology mature and prominent approach to early-stage drug discovery.



Advantages of DNA-encoded library over high-throughput screening and growing investments in research and developments through merger & collaborations can be attributed to the growth of DNA-encoded library market in the coming years. In December 2019, Amgen acquired Nuevolution for US $167 Million to advance its drug discovery efforts.



Major Key Players of the DNA-encoded Library Market are:

Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, HitGen Inc. and X-CHEM among others.



DNA-encoded Library Market report also provides a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the DNA-encoded Library Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making the right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner DNA-encoded Library Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global DNA-encoded Library consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the DNA-encoded Library market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global DNA-encoded Library manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the DNA-encoded Library with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, DNA-encoded Library market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the DNA-encoded Library market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the DNA-encoded Library market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.



In the end, DNA-encoded Library industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



