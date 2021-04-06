DNA Polymerase Market Report in-Depth Analysis Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress According to New Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- DNA polymerase is an enzyme which is necessary for assembling the nucleotides together on the DNA strand. DNA polymerase was discovered by Dr. Arthur Kornberg in 1955 in an E.coli cell. He had first discovered the DNA polymerase I. DNA polymerase is also an essential enzyme for DNA replication. With each cell division, DNA polymerase is required for the duplication of the cell's DNA. It is through this that the genetic information is passed from one generation to the other. DNA polymerase functions by adding new nucleotide at the 3' end of the new DNA strand. DNA polymerase also helps in correcting the mistakes in the new synthesized strand by the process known as 'proofreading.' In this process, incorrect coupling is recognized by DNA polymerase which then reverses its direction by one base pair. The incorrect part is further removed by the process called as excision. DNA polymerase is essential for the process of transcription and translation which results in protein synthesis.



There is a huge potential for the growth of the DNA polymerase market with the increasing incidence of cancer, neurological disorders, genetic mutation, and due to the increasing number of chronic diseases. According to WHO, the number of deaths due to cancer is expected to increase more than 70% over a decade. Also, increasing number of recombinant medicines for treating chronic diseases will drive the growth of the DNA polymerase market. Increasing crime across globe will boost the use of DNA polymerase in forensic testing such as DNA fingerprinting, which will drive the growth of the market. However, few restraining factors such as high cost, ethical issues, and stringent regulatory approval are likely to slow the growth of the DNA polymerase market.



Key Players of DNA Polymerase market Report:



Key players in the global DNA Polymerase market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies



The top players in the DNA polymerase market are Novus, Excell Bio, Biomiga, Stratagene, SYGNIS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Finnzymes, Cyagen, Tiangen, Genetimes and others.



