DNA Sequencing and Service Market Is Booming Worldwide : Danaher, Illumina, BGI Group

Abbott Laboratories (United States), Agilent Technologies Inc. (United States), Azenta US Inc. (United States), Becton Dickinson and Co. (United States), BGI Group (China), Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. (United States), Danaher Corp. (United States), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) and Illumina Inc. (United States).



The DNA Sequencing Facility offers reliable, prolonged read, computerized Sanger sequencing with speedy turnaround; microsatellite-based genotyping and fragment analysis; plasmid and BAC DNA practise and purification; and related molecular natural choices which consists of PCR, cloning, sub-cloning, site-directed mutagenesis. DNA sequencing is a technological information in which a number DNA strands can be sequenced via giant parallelization. This sequencing consists of every Sanger's approach of sequencing and non-Sanger's techniques of sequencing. Advantages such as low cost, immoderate accuracy & speed, and unique effects even from low sample enter are supplied through way of DNA sequencing over microarray and extraordinary genomic comparison methods. DNA sequencing is used to execute a range of features such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, forensics, and others. It has streamlined nucleotide comparison and consists of substantially modified regular gear of genomics, frequently microarray, genotyping, and others. The demand for DNA sequencing has multiplied significantly, owing to surge in sequencing features and upward jab in technological traits in DNA sequencing.



In2020, QIAGEN (Netherlands) obtained NeuMoDx Molecular (US) to improve its management role in computerized molecular testing. Medium- and high-throughput NeuMoDx automation options based totally on PCR checking out technological know-how will now be built-in into QIAGEN's portfolio.

In August 2020, Illumina Inc. launched NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 Reagent Kit, which made the WGS method extra reasonably priced and reachable for all the laboratories and decreased the price to sequence a human genome for USD 600. These new kits can be used throughout WGS, single-cell genomics, and liquid biopsy techniques.

In January 2020, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) initiated the "Genome India Project" (GIP). The challenge ambitions to gather 10,000 genetic samples from residents throughout India to construct a reference genome. Some of the areas of center of attention of this challenge are precision health, uncommon genetic disorders, mutation spectrum of genetic and complicated ailments in the Indian population, genetic epidemiology of multifactorial way of life diseases, and translational research.



by Application (Diagnostics, Biomarkers & Cancer, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Forensics, Others), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Others), Sequencing (Sanger Sequencing, Next-generation Sequencing, Others), End User (Academic & Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics)



Market Drivers

- Increase in the Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer

- Declining Cost of Genetic Sequencing

- Technological Advancements in Sequencing Techniques



Opportunities

- Use of genomics in specialized/personalized medicine



Restraints

- Lack of Skilled Personnel

- High Costs Incurred In the Establishment and Maintenance of Sequencing Facilities



Challenges

- Inadequate Resources for DNA Sequencing In Developing Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the DNA Sequencing and Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the DNA Sequencing and Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the DNA Sequencing and Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the DNA Sequencing and Service Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the DNA Sequencing and Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



