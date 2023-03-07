NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global DNA Sequencing and Service Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the DNA Sequencing and Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Abbott Laboratories (United States), Agilent Technologies Inc. (United States), Azenta US Inc. (United States), Becton Dickinson and Co. (United States), BGI Group (China), Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. (United States), Danaher Corp. (United States), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Illumina Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of DNA Sequencing and Service

The DNA Sequencing Facility offers reliable, prolonged read, computerized Sanger sequencing with speedy turnaround; microsatellite-based genotyping and fragment analysis; plasmid and BAC DNA practise and purification; and related molecular natural choices which consists of PCR, cloning, sub-cloning, site-directed mutagenesis. DNA sequencing is a technological information in which a number DNA strands can be sequenced via giant parallelization. This sequencing consists of every Sanger's approach of sequencing and non-Sanger's techniques of sequencing. Advantages such as low cost, immoderate accuracy & speed, and unique effects even from low sample enter are supplied through way of DNA sequencing over microarray and extraordinary genomic comparison methods. DNA sequencing is used to execute a range of features such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, forensics, and others. It has streamlined nucleotide comparison and consists of substantially modified regular gear of genomics, frequently microarray, genotyping, and others. The demand for DNA sequencing has multiplied significantly, owing to surge in sequencing features and upward jab in technological traits in DNA sequencing.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Diagnostics, Biomarkers & Cancer, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Forensics, Others), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Others), Sequencing (Sanger Sequencing, Next-generation Sequencing, Others), End User (Academic & Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics)



Market Drivers:

Technological Advancements in Sequencing Techniques

Increase in the Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer

Declining Cost of Genetic Sequencing



Opportunities:

Use of genomics in specialized/personalized medicine



Challenges:

Inadequate Resources for DNA Sequencing In Developing Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



