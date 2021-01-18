New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- The global DNA Sequencing Market is forecasted to reach USD 11.28 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for DNA sequencing is experiencing high demand owing to its applications in biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, oncology studies, forensics, and others. Its demand has increased due to a surge in sequencing applications and advancement in technology in DNA sequencing. Growth in R&D investment is also encouraging the growth of the market.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences Of California, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., among others.



Other factors propelling the demand for the market are growing partnerships and collaboration among market players and a rise in genome mapping programs all across the globe. Increased investment in research and development activities provides a lucrative opportunity for the industry. However, standardization concerns and legal & ethical limitations accredited with DNA sequencing hamper the demand for the market.



The COVID-19 impact:

The distribution of Covid-19's has influenced industrial activities worldwide. Pharma company manufacturers are at the forefront of human response to the COVID-19 pandemic. An increase in the number of biotech firms to explore and develop a vaccine for the virus has developed a strict competition. DNA sequencing is playing a crucial role in the development of therapies for chronic diseases at an unprecedented rate, and a substantial amount of funds are being put into the research and development of the market product. The market will witness an increased demand in the coming years.



The consumables segment held the largest share due to the wide availability of kits and reagents to cater to DNA fragmentation, amplification, fragmentation enrichment, and quality control, which contributes to the growth of the product and services segment.



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is anticipated to witness diversification into a substantial number of clinical areas due to the reduction in cost. At present, next-generation sequencing is acknowledged to be the leading technology responsible for the burgeoning field of oncology, Mendelian diseases, and complex disease testing.



Pharmaceutical companies are making use of the available genomic information in personalized medicine, which is forecasted to significantly impact the growth of the market. The reduction in the cost of sequencing has made it more attractive to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



North America remains the key revenue-generating geographical segment in the DNA sequencing market. The availability of research funds from the public as well as private sources, availability of state-of-art technologies, and presence of key market players in the region are among the key factors driving the market growth in this region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global DNA Sequencing Market on the basis of product and services, technology, application, end-user, and region:



Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Consumables

Instruments

Services



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Next-Generation Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Third-Generation Sequencing

Single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore sequencing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Reproductive Health

Oncology

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Clinical Investigation

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Consumer Genomics

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Clinical Research

Academic Research



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. DNA Sequencing Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued…



