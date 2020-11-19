Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global DNA Sequencing Market Size study, by Product & Services (Consumables, Instruments, Services), by Technology (Sanger Sequencing, Next-Generation Sequencing, Third Generation DNA Sequencing), by Workflow (Pre-sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis), by Application (Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring, Others), by End-Use (Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other Users) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

Global DNA Sequencing Market is valued at approximately USD 4.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. DNA sequencing is a process of identifying or determining the nucleic acid sequence within a DNA molecule. DNA sequencing enables scientists and researchers to sequence genomes and genes. After detecting and analyzing the genes from sequence information, researchers can obtain information concerning mutations that cause disease, thus offering considerable medical information. Also, the emergence of rapid DNA sequencing procedures has greatly accelerated medical and biological research and discover. Further, the use of DNA sequencing has become vital for basic biological research and applied in a wide range of medical fields such as biotechnology, medical diagnosis, virology, biological systematics, and forensic biology, which may contribute to the higher growth of the market worldwide. Furthermore, the rise in number of DNA tests, increasing number of cancer patients, and rapid advancements in sequencing technology and bioinformatics are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Centers for Genetics and Society, more than 26 million individuals have added their DNA tests to commercial ancestry and health databases by the start of year 2019, representing an increase of about 11 million from 2018. While as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), globally, there were almost 18.1 million new cases of cancer and is likely to reach almost 27.5 million new cancer cases by the year 2040. Thus, the rise in number of DNA tests and cancer patients are likely to promote the adoption of the DNA sequencing all over the world. However, interpretation of complex data and the dearth of skilled professionals are the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The regional analysis of the global DNA Sequencing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technologically-advanced products and procedures, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of cancer due to growing geriatric population coupled with rise in awareness and adoption of DNA sequencing solutions in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the DNA Sequencing market across the Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Product & Services: Consumables, Instruments, Services



By Technology: Sanger Sequencing, Next-Generation Sequencing, Third Generation DNA Sequencing



By Workflow: Pre-sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis



By Application: Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Agrigenomics & Forensics

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring, Others



By End-Use: Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other Users



By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, China Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global DNA Sequencing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global DNA Sequencing Market Dynamics

3.1. DNA Sequencing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global DNA Sequencing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Product & Services

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global DNA Sequencing Market by Product & Services, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global DNA Sequencing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product & Services 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. DNA Sequencing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global DNA Sequencing Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global DNA Sequencing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. DNA Sequencing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Workflow

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global DNA Sequencing Market by Workflow - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global DNA Sequencing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Workflow 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. DNA Sequencing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 8. Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global DNA Sequencing Market by Application - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global DNA Sequencing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

