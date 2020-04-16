DNA Test Kits Market Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2030 with Expecting 21% CAGR

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- DNA Test Kits Market is anticipated to grow over 21% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



DNA Test Kits are used to get genetic information about ancestral records, fitness, diseases, diet, and other body & health-related conditions. Consumers can get this information with the help of saliva or cheek swab. This information can be further shared with doctors or genetic counselors to understand it better and execute required solutions.



Major Key Players: Ancestry, 23 and Me, Inc., My Heritage Ltd., Gene by Gene, Ltd., Living DNA Ltd., Full Genomes Corporation, Inc, Helix OpCo LLC, Veritas , FitnessGenes, and HomeDNA.com, among others.



DNA Test Kits market Segmentation:



DNA Test Kits Sample Type:

-Saliva

-Cheek Swab



DNA Test Kits By Application:

-Health & Fitness

-Diet & Nutrition

-Ancestry Testing

-Disease Risk Assessment



Geographical Segmentation:

- North America

- Europe Centres

- Asia –Pacific

- Rest of world



Further, the report covers:

-Conventional DNA Test Kits Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

-Market Potential Assessment

-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

-Investment Mapping

-12+ Key Players Assessment

-Forecast Till 2030



