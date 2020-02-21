DNA Test Kits Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2030 : MyHeritage Ltd, Ancestry, 23andMe Inc.,

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- DNA Test Kits are used to get genetic information about ancestral records, fitness, diseases, diet, and other body & health-related conditions. Consumers can get this information with the help of saliva or cheek swab. This information can be further shared with doctors or genetic counselors to understand it better and execute required solutions.



DNA Test Kits Market is anticipated to grow over 21% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Major key Players:

Ancestry, 23andMe Inc., MyHeritage Ltd., Gene by Gene, Ltd., Living DNA Ltd., Full Genomes Corporation, Inc, Helix OpCo LLC, Veritas , FitnessGenes, and HomeDNA.com, among others.



DNA Test Kits market Segmentation:



DNA Test Kits Sample Type:

-Saliva

-Cheek Swab



DNA Test Kits By Application:

-Health & Fitness

-Diet & Nutrition

-Ancestry Testing

-Disease Risk Assessment



DNA Test Kits By Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Other factors including reasonable prices of the DNA kit tests that have a significant impact on both companies as well as research laboratories processing samples are also fueling market growth. For instance, key industry players such as 23andMe, Inc., Ancestry, MyHeritage Ltd., and Living DNA offer DNA test kits that range between US$69 and US$199, contributing to market growth with more and more people getting access to the DNA test kits for varied applications.



Privacy concerns associated with genetic data of consumers and the lack of professional genetic counseling are factors hampering DNA test kits market growth. Protection of genetic information saved on private servers of companies has threats from hacking, which poses a major challenge in the industry. There is a lot to be known about the genetic study but people are getting such knowledge through the internet, further having a negative impact on market growth. Moreover, there is a need for professional genetic counselors that will properly guide and provide full and correct knowledge about the genetic study.