DNA Testing Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities- Living DNA Ltd.,Full Genomes Corporation,Helix OpCo, Veritas , FitnessGenes

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- According to the MIT Technology Review, around 12 million people have had DNA analyzed with direct-to-consumer genetic genealogy tests. Out of these, most people are from the U.S., which suggests that around 1 in 25 American adults now have access to personal genetic data. These are factors are expected to contribute significantly to market growth.



Major Key Players of the DNA Test Kits Market are:

Ancestry, 23andMe, Inc., MyHeritage Ltd., Gene by Gene, Ltd., Living DNA Ltd., Full Genomes Corporation, Inc, Helix OpCo LLC, Veritas , FitnessGenes, and HomeDNA.com, among others.



Other factors including reasonable prices of the DNA kit tests that have a significant impact on both companies as well as research laboratories processing samples are also fueling market growth. For instance, key industry players such as 23andMe, Inc., Ancestry, MyHeritage Ltd., and Living DNA offer DNA test kits that range between US$69 and US$199, contributing to market growth with more and more people getting access to the DNA test kits for varied applications.



The DNA Test Kits Market is segmented on the basis of Types, Application and region

Major Types of DNA Test Kits Market covered are:

- Saliva

- Cheek Swab



Major Applications of DNA Test Kits Market covered are:

- Health & Fitness

- Diet & Nutrition

- Ancestry Testing

- Disease Risk Assessment



Privacy concerns associated with genetic data of consumers and the lack of professional genetic counseling are factors hampering DNA test kits market growth. Protection of genetic information saved on private servers of companies has threats from hacking, which poses a major challenge in the industry. There is a lot to be known about the genetic study but people are getting such knowledge through the internet, further having a negative impact on market growth. Moreover, there is a need for professional genetic counselors that will properly guide and provide full and correct knowledge about the genetic study.



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global DNA Test Kits consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the DNA Test Kits market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global DNA Test Kits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the DNA Test Kits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



