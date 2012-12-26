D'NME the Rise of a New Hip Hop Star

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Rock the Bells Hip Hop Fans! Unto us a new star is born this Christmas. Shooting stars we’re found all over Canada’s northern skies earlier this month. The cataclysmic event was none other than the birth of D’NME; Canada’s new Hip Hop star.



With a 3 Million strong fanbase, D’NME (pronounced Dee-Enemy) is taking the Hip Hop industry by storm. Featured on Shade 45/Sirius Radio with Sway Calloway, D’NME is set to become a household name by this time next year. The Hype Magazine recently interviewed D’NME adding to his collection of high profile features including Hip Hop Vibe, Hiphop24-7news, Premierhophop.com, HipHossip.com, Urbanmusichq.com, MicrophoneBully.com, NewJams.net and MTV.com.



D’NME’s rhyme style is heavily influenced by surprisingly Punk Rock! His love for country is also evident in his remix of Taylor Swift’s “Never Getting Back Together”. D’NME’s “Avant Garde” style mixed with a multi-syllable rap flowing right on the beat definitely stands out in today’s hip hop. He has a very buzz worthy single called “Shut It Down” featured in the Netherlands, UK, USA and Canada among Top 40 Stars.



No doubt D’NME is a lyrical assassin that’s kicking some serious “derriere”. Can this new star compete with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Wale, and Lil Wayne in the music arena? Most definitely YES! D'NME is already a heavyweight working with DJ Whiteowl, DJ Smallz, DJ Green Lantern, and featured alongside Lil’ Wayne, Lloyd Banks, and Jadakiss all the while standing out due to sheer talent.



As D’NME’s song says “Can’t Nobody Do It My Way”, indeed no other artist will risk doing a country remix with Taylor Swift or have a great song like “The Stars” that’s infused with a strong message. D’NME’s “Avant Garde” style is what’s been missing in today’s Hip Hop. With a style that mixes punk rock, country with a strong message reminiscent of “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, D’NME is a star in my book.



Hip-Hop fans can find more on D’NME at http://www.dnmemusic.com. For more information on booking D’NME contact 9thlawmusic@gmail.com and for press inquiries contact mtmspromos@gmail.com.



