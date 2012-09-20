Do Affordable Search Engine Optimization Services Exist

Rogue Valley, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Many site owners and business managers have been wondering if there is such a thing as affordable SEO? SEO, as a method of getting traffic, comes in two ways and you can choose one or the other. You can hire a web seo services company or you can learn to do it yourself, since it is not as hard as one may think.



What is SEO?



SEO is an abbreviation from "search engine optimization" and represents the action of increasing the webpage or website visibility in a search engine algorithmic search results. Briefly, the higher ranked the site is on the search results page and the more present it will be in the search results list, the higher the visitor number will get. SEO targets a various range of searches, such as news search, image search, video search, academic search or local search.



Online business is all about traffic



Internet traffic is vital if you have an online business and want it to succeed. People nowadays can't go out for dinner without searching the Internet for a restaurant, so that's why you have to be there.



You can pay for traffic through advertising via ezines (online magazines) and other means or get traffic for free, learning to optimize the rank of your site by yourself. The purpose is to have your site highly ranked on all the major search engines.



The ranking and the multiple search engines used with multiple and complex keywords influence the costs. This is where the question occurs: exactly how costly does it get? Can I find affordable SEO and cheap SEO consulting services ? Save money or stay in business?



Average costs for employing an outsource SEO services company?



Most SEO companies are used to charge too much for basic SEO services. The simple optimization of only a couple of web pages and two to three keywords or phrases may cost a small fortune with some providers.



In -house SEO work can cost from $40 to $60 per hour and the external rates go somewhere to $100 per hour. Not quite affordable SEO. It is fine for a big enterprise, but for small businesses is too much. And even a bigger company could rely its SEO tasks on some employees trained in the field, with necessary skills and techniques.



You may want to know about business seo services



In this activity field people talk about white hat or black hat SEO services. Obviously, white hat means ethical and black hat means unethical, using breaches to cheat search engines. There even are gray hats in SEO. White hat SEO services are transparent, they do tell you their methods and will show you results, reports and testimonials.



SEO by yourself



The main thing to know about SEO is that search engine ranking can be easily learned and therefore mastered.



Performing affordable SEO starts with learning how to use H1, H2, H3 tags. Use a keyword density of 1%-2% and you'll see that SEO can be simple and affordable. After obtaining high rankings for your keywords, all you have to do is regular maintenance to keep yourself there.



High rankings can be achieved by doing it yourself and there are various SEO guides, software packages and memberships to help you familiarize with this kind of operations. Companies can have their own staff trained in the field for guaranteed SEO services .



Learning SEO techniques is not a chore, with reasonable technical abilities one could easily raise a site ranking in a couple of weeks. What is important to know is that, after learning the techniques and methods required, it is necessary to have a concise plan of action in order to successfully implement them.



SEO marketing is a growing business as search engines continuously improve for more accurate results.



The final decision is yours to make. Choose between paying for professional external SEO services or taking the responsibility of learning how to improve rankings and master yourself the status of your online business.



