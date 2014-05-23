Do Children Benefit from Divorce? What Parents in Custody Must Do After Winning the Legal Battle

Kensington, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- There are 1.5 million children in the U.S who get affected by their parents’ divorce every year. But at this number, how many cope positively to divorce?



This is the problem most parents undergoing divorce face everyday. The continuous struggle of thinking about what’s best for their children. Never mind the stress, time and effort one is exerting on the legal battle. As a parent, it is always the children’s well-being that is essential.



For children, however, divorce is like dealing with the death of their parents or losing someone they love. The result may affect their emotional and mental development. Especially the part when they get to choose who they want to live with among their parents.



There are possible Legal Grounds for Divorce such as the following: Instance of Adultery, Desertion, and Voluntary Separation of at least a year before filing, Felony, Separation for at least 2 years, Insanity, Cruelty or Domestic Violence to the child or the complaining party.



Aside from considering these grounds, both parties must also put in mind the effects of the divorce to their unknowing children. They must undergo medication and counselling as a requirement to at least aid in making a concrete decision on whether they can continue with the separation or if it is still amenable.



Distribution of Property is also a minor battle that comes as a result of filing a divorce. There should be a settlement regarding the contributions of each party to the financial well-being of their children. Another would be spousal support taking in consideration the age, physical and mental condition of each party. The parties’ ability to meet his/her needs while paying spousal support and the financial needs and resources of each party among others.



Most importantly, the fight for Child Custody. There is a huge number of things a parent must consider in the battle for Child Custody, mainly for the best interest of the child. The legal process is draining. Thus, legal assistance from Child Custody Lawyers is needed to ensure that disputes will be settled amicably for the child.



In Maryland, The Law Firm of Wampler& Souder, LLC has a group of experienced attorneys specializing in Child Custody can assist parents in dealing with the legal battle for Child Custody. They will ensure that the court will be able to see the parent who will provide the children with a loving environment which will make them beautiful individuals and adults in the future. They are well-experienced in providing legal presentation which will effectively communicate a parent’s desire for a child to have the best moral, environmental and financial support that they will need. They do this by providing reasonable grounds which assure the safety and the physiological, psychological and emotional well-being of the child. They also provide excellent presentation in determining the amount of support a child must get from both parents.



So to answer the question, “Do Children Benefit from Divorce?” Yes, if proper custody is given to a caring parent. If proper emotional, mental, and monetary support is provided to them after the legal battle.



The Law Firm of Wampler& Souder, LLC has great lawyers which will be able to aid parents in a quagmire we call divorce to provide the best for their children even in the midst of struggle.



About The Law Firm of Wampler& Souder, LLC

The Law Firm of Wampler& Souder, LLC serves a wide range of clients in the state of Maryland and is devoted to providing superior legal representation to their clients across a number areas. Whether one is seeking legal advice regarding bankruptcy law, family law, construction law, or seek a criminal defense attorney, there should be enough ease knowing that the attorneys from this law firm are experienced in these areas and their experience and knowledge will serve you well in any of these practice areas.