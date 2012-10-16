Do-Cut's Power Equipment Warehouse Picks Up Where Fall Leaves Off

Warren, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Homeowners typically love the Autumn season but dread the lawn care tasks associated with falling leaves, increased moisture and falling temperatures. Do-Cut’s Power Equipment Warehouse team of outdoor power equipment and lawn care professionals can provide advice, tips and all of the equipment a homeowner needs to make lawn care easy.



Hand held or backpack blowers make quick work of the debris build-up in flower beds and in hard to reach places. The solution is to simply blow the leaves into the yard and vacuum them up with your mower or tractor. For large yards, a Little Wonder walk-behind blower can easily blow the debris into the woods, or to the curb for city pickup, or onto a tarp.



Quality tools from Do-Cut’s Power Equipment Warehouse last for years with the proper maintenance, and therefore are great on the wallet as well as on your back! If you need help determining which equipment is best for your situation, the Do-Cut pros will work with you to find the tools and equipment that meet your needs and budget.



Additionally, Do-Cut’s Power Equipment Warehouse has truck-loaders available up to 55HP including tailgate mount, skid mount or highway ready tow behind units. These are perfect for the landscape professional!



About Power Equipment Warehouse

Power Equipment Warehouse and its affiliates are family owned and operated since 1947. Brands of power equipment supplies sold include: Toro, Husqvarna, Honda, Little Wonder, Mantis, MTD, JRCO, Ryan, Brown, Bluebird, Permagreen, Giant-Vac, Trac-Vac, Trimmertrap, Jungle Jims, Velke and many, many more. Power Equipment Warehouse is the trusted name in the outdoor power equipment industry.



