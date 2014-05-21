'Do Diet Pills Work?' and Other Questions Answered on New Website, weightlosspillswork.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Do diet pills work? That is the question many people want the answer to. A new website, www.WeightLossPillsWork.com, offers information and articles on weight loss and reviews of weight loss products to keep the consumer informed of what works and what does not.



“It is time to find some diet pills that work,” said the website’s spokesperson. “Our new website is the number one resource for weight loss pills that actually do something.”



According to the website, because it is so easy to pile on the pounds today with all of the high-calorie food that people encounter, it is only natural for people to look for a weight loss solution that can cut those unwanted pounds.



The website offers insight into the different weight loss pills and their effectiveness. The site also says that because people’s weight loss problems can be unique and caused by a variety of factors, weight loss pills can work in very different ways. It concludes that the best weight loss pills are those that attack the problem from multiple angles.



One of the best products, according to the website, is pure green coffee bean extract. It was determined that this pill can help people to lose up to 17.5 pounds or 10.5 percent body weight. The website provides pure green coffee bean extract reviews as well.



For people who are concerned about the side effects of green coffee bean extract, there is good news. According to weightlosspillswork.com/green-coffee-bean-extract-side-effects/ there are virtually none.



“The studies conducted into the safety of using pure green coffee bean reported no side effects from the participants,” said the website spokesperson. “However, not all the supplements you’ll find online are 100% pure, so you need to make sure that you are getting the premium product.”



The website also cites a WebMD article that shares the details of a green coffee bean weight loss study. It shows how ground green coffee beans, taken daily, seem to spur steady weight loss, according to new research.



The website provides everything that consumers need to know about the best diet pills on the market.



About http://www.weightlosspillswork.com

The new website, http://www.weightlosspillswork.com, is a site specializing in information, reviews and general articles about diet pills in particular, and weight loss solutions in general. For more information, please visit http://www.weightlosspillswork.com/