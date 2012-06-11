Do First Thing First - EzPaycheck Software Simplifies Payroll Tasks for Transportation Companies

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Trucking business managers looking for ways to streamline payroll processing and tax reporting can try out ezPaycheck payroll software from halfpricesoft.com . The improved ezPaycheck payroll adds new features to help small business owner and HR manager process payroll tasks easily and smoothly.



The latest updates include:



- New custom wage field to handle salary, hourly rate, pay-by-mileage, pay-by-piece, tips and commissions checks

- Updated YTD feature that allows users to start ezPaycheck easily in mid-year

- New custom tax withholding feature to handle deductions and taxes unique to their state and local area, including California’s State Disability Insurance tax.



Created by Halfpricesoft.com, the software developer known for easy-to-use software that provides great time- and money-saving solutions for small businesses and non-profits, ezPaycheck payroll application does more than just calculating taxes. It also supports MICR check printing feature, 940, 941, w2 and W3 reporting.



ezPaycheck 2012 can be downloaded at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp for free and tried for up to 30 days to ensure the software meets the customer’s needs before purchasing



ezPaycheck reduces payroll costs

Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPaycheck 2012 is an affordable software solution for running payroll and printing paychecks designed specifically for small businesses. And ezPaycheck can supports multiple companies and unlimited checks with no extra cost.



ezPaycheck saves time for business owners

Once employee information is set up, including pay rates, deductions and tax options, ezPaycheck automatically calculates payroll taxes. And ezPaycheck also generate the W-2 forms based on payroll data.



ezPaycheck is easy to use, with no learning curve to get started

No accounting skills or computer background are required to use ezPaycheck. The software’s graphical interface is highly intuitive and guides users step-by-step through all processes.



Additional features supported by ezPaycheck include:

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Form 940 and Form 941 printing

- Supports forms W-2 and W-3

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks



“In tough economic times, doing first thing first is critical for any company. Small business owners have enough to do without having to manually calculate wages, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezPaycheck payroll software can help business owners spend less time understanding what tax rate they should pay and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.