Do I Have a Case Solicitors Provide Advice on Compromise Agreements

Somerset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Do I Have a Case? is a full-service legal firm specializing in employment law and related legal issues. Solicitors advise employees on the terms and effects of compromise agreements.



A compromise agreement , also known as a settlement agreement, is used to bring employment to an end. Standard features of these contracts include provisions for salary, holiday pay, an ex gracia payment, tax indemnity and a waiver of claims. Firm solicitors work closely with employees to explain processes and answer questions about settlements.



Solicitors examine the provisions of agreements to determine fairness and protect clients’ interests. Compensation is evaluated to determine if it is commensurate with various aspects of employment. Employees are legally required to have a solicitor, or other legal professional, sign the agreement attesting to legal advice rendered.



Settlement agreements normally contain provisions stipulating employers must pay for an employee’s legal fees. Once the agreement is signed, funds are transferred to the employee within seven to 14 days. From start to finish, the process is outlined by firm solicitors in a way that is easy to understand. This leads to satisfying outcomes.



Firm solicitors are there to provide assistance if employees are unhappy with the terms of their settlement. Negotiation of better terms is possible. If the final settlement agreement is still insufficient, employees can use firm solicitors to pursue further legal action. In all respects, firm personnel work to protect clients’ best interests and seek optimal resolutions.



Do I Have a Case? is a trading name of Tom Street & Co. In addition to employment advice, firm solicitors are adept at resolving cases involving personal injury, medical negligence, professional negligence and unfair dismissal. There is no better legal firm to handle dispute resolution.



For further information on the services offered by Do I Have a Case?, please visit www.doihaveacase.co.uk . Settlement agreements, employment law and legal processes are explained to clients in detail. Call 0800 014 8727 today to schedule a consultation.



