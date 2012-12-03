Do More for Less, EzPaycheck Payroll System Is More Flexible on Paycheck Processing

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Managing payroll can be a pain for small business owners. Most business owners are not accountants and many do not have accountants on staff. But now ezPaycheck, the payroll and check printing software, from Halfpricesoft.com gives small and mid-size businesses another option. The interface for new edition is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users without an accounting background can start doing payroll immediately after installation. There is no long learning curve like there usually is with financial software.



Other updates come with this new edition of in house payroll tax software include:



- New form-level Help buttons - provide more information about functions that customers frequently have questions about, including W3 control numbers, W2 establishment numbers, state ID’s, and other data required by forms.



- Faster, easier Year-to-Date key function - increases the payroll software’s ease of use when starting use of the software in the middle of a fiscal year.



- Improved data back-up and restore features - makes it faster and easier to back up payroll data for security



"We intentionally engineered this software for business owners who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business software should be simple - stupid simple - so that business owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software."



With license keys starting at only $89 per installation, ezPaycheck is an affordable payroll and check printing software solution for any business—no matter how small the business is. ezPaycheck also supports payroll tracking for multiple businesses, making it perfect for accountants and entrepreneurs with multiple businesses



Small Businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



The main features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



No small company can survive for long if the owner cannot focus on core business. To learn more how to do more for less with ezPaycheck 2012, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.