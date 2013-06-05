Do Not Call Guard Helps One to Get Relief from Bothersome Phone Calls

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Some may not know how to stop these annoying calls from telemarketers, debt collectors, and others but there is a solution to this aside from turning off one’s cell phone. This solution doesn’t cost much and is very affordable and can provide peace and relief from unsolicited automated phone calls.



Do Not Call Guard provides a list where people can sign up for without any charge. Such list is called Do Not Call list and this will prevent these phone calls from ever happening again.



There are many people asking “How do you get on the do not call list?” this is a very simple question and one only needs to log on to the website of Do Not Call Guard.



The Do Not Call list is available in the website and signing up in the Do Not Call Registration won’t take 5 minutes.



Sometimes, it doesn’t stop companies from ever calling the numbers even if they were already in the Do Not Call list. Once a number has been there for 45 days and more, and should a company call that number, the company can be subjected to fines but it doesn’t stop these persistent companies from calling the number.



Do No Call Guard can monitor these things and report these companies to finally put an end to these calls. It only costs $1.96 a month and that can provide a lasting relief and peace from annoying phone calls. It is affordable and cost efficient, not to mention very affordable and these companies will never call one’s number ever again.



About Do Not Call Guard

Do Not Call Guard is one the best services that provides peace of silence with these annoying telemarketers from bothering citizens. They have affordable services that are reliable and trustworthy.



Mark



Contact Phone – 1-800-456-7890

Contact Email – donotcallguard@gmail.com

Website http://donotcallguard.com/

Complete Address – 3317 E bell Road #101, Zip Code - 85024