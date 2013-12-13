Do Not Let Diabetes Take Control Over Your Life

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- People usually tend to neglect their health for the sake of their family, job, friends, etc. When they have so many sources of information around them, they still ignore symptoms, which, if detected on time, could save our lives.



You feel tired, you lose weight, you are thirty all the time and drink lots of water, you crave for sweets, you experience nausea and vomiting? You might say it's just stress, you might say it's just that you need a break from this hectic life and you will be ok. Well…NO. These are clear signs of diabetes, a disease which spreads at alarmingly speed around the world.



What we knew about Diabetes was that it is a genetic disease, which normally means that if you don’t have a family history of diabetes you will not have the disease, right? Well, wrong. Over the past decades scientists have discovered that Diabetes is also caused by life-related causes. This means that if you have a sedentary life or on the contrary, a hectic life, an unhealthy and irregular diet, if you are obese or deal with a high level of stress, you increase your chances of getting the disease.



What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic condition caused by abnormal high levels of sugar in the blood. The insulin, produced by the pancreas, has the role of lowering blood glucose. Diabetes appears when the pancreas is unable to produce insulin or the one it produces is not sufficient or effective.



The body of a person suffering from diabetes cannot absorb glucose properly, therefore it stays in the blood and damages tissues over time, a process called hyperglycemia, which eventually leads to life-threatening health complications.



- Diabetes symptoms:

- Increased thirst and water consumption

- Weight loss

- Nausea

- Vomiting

- Infections of the bladder, skin or vaginal area

- Blurred vision

- Tiredness

- Craving for sweets

- Frequent urination



Types of Diabetes:

There are two main types of Diabetes: Type 1 (insulin dependent diabetes mellitus) and Type 2.



Type 1 Diabetes



In Type 1 Diabetes the immune system mistakenly sends antibodies and inflammatory cells which attack the beta cells of the pancreas, which are responsible for insulin production. Although scientists believe that this type of Diabetes is genetically inherited, there are several factors, such as viral infections or other environmental toxins which might trigger such abnormal antibody responses.



Type 1 Diabetes usually occurs in individuals before 30 years of age and diabetics need insulin injections every day to control the level of glucose in their blood, without which they would die.



Type 1 diabetes develops suddenly and the characteristic symptoms are: blurred vision, constant hunger, recurrent infections, slow-healing wounds, sudden weight loss, abnormal thirst and dry mouth, extreme tiredness or lack of energy and frequent urination.



Type 2 Diabetes



Type 2 Diabetes or non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus usually occurs in adults, but over the recent years it has been seen in children and adolescents. Although the body can produce insulin, it is not enough for the body needs. A major characteristic for type 2 diabetics is the lack of sensitivity to insulin by the cells of the body.



One of the most important factor in developing type 2 diabetes is obesity. It has been discovered a direct link between obesity and the risk of developing this type of diabetes. The number of people suffering of type 2 diabetes is in a continuous increase and some of the factor blamed for this are dietary changes, ageing populations, increasing urbanization, economic development, changes in lifestyles and reduced physical activity.



You can live with diabetes and have a normal life only if you control it through a healthy diet, exercise programs and, of course, the necessary treatment. Untreated, over time this disease might lead to blindness, kidney failure, severe blood sugar elevation, nerve damage, strokes, coronary heart disease and other serious conditions. Although it does not seem dangerous, severe blood sugar elevation can lead to hyperosmolar coma and death.



Available treatments for diabetes:



Although it has not been found the cause of Diabetes or a cure for the disease, there are plenty of treatments to keep it under control: Stem Cell Therapy, Laparoscopic Metabolic Surgery or Ayurveda Treatments. There are also numerous hospitals and medical clinics all over the world which offer affordable Diabetes packages so that each patient would have access to treatment, and therefore a chance to life.



Laparoscopic Metabolic Surgery

Using the Laparoscopic Metabolic Surgery the surgeon removes part of the stomach and also rearranges the small bowel, leading to changes in the gut hormones which control the production and release of insulin. Studies show that this surgery cures type 2 diabetes, by reducing ghrelin (chemical which increases appetite), weight loss and increasing the action of incretins (chemicals which increase insulin release).



Ayurvedic Treatments

The Ayurvedic Treatment is considered an unconventional, natural medicine approach, which has seen an increased popularity over the past years. The Ayurvedic approach can sooth symptoms of chronic diseases including asthma, arthritis, various form of ayurveda cancers and even diabetes.



Stem Cell Therapy

Stem Cell transplants and treatments have shown positive results in type 2 diabetes, lowering blood sugar level and even achieving the complete reversal of the diabetic process. Successful research has been conducted and in many patients the insulin dosage has been reduced to a minimum and some have even stopped using it forever. Stem Cell therapy uses embryonic or fetal stem cells to find cures and treatments for various diseases such as diabetes, cancer, blood diseases and many more.



Here are some of the clinics where treating diabetes has been highly successful:



- Institute of Cell Therapy, located in Kiev, Ukraine

- International Stem Cell Services Limited, located in Bangalore, India

- VimedCell, located in Cologne, Germany

- Beike Biotech, located in Shenzhen, China

- ReeLabs | Stem Cell Storage to Treatment, located in Mumbai, India

- Swiss Medica Chronic Diseases Treatment Clinic, located in Lugano, Switzerland

- EmCell Clinic, located in Kiev, Ukraine

- Unique Cell Treatment Clinic, located in Kiev, Ukraine

- Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine, located in Panama City, Panama

- Progencell | Stem Cell Therapies, located in Tijuana, Mexico

- Stem Cell Integra Medical Center, located in Nuevo Progreso, Mexico

- Anova Medical Center, located in Frankfurt, Germany

- Stem Cell Therapy Group Vienna



Each of these clinics has a different way of treating diabetes through innovative techniques and therapies.



People can live with diabetes if they are careful to keep their blood glucose levels near the normal range of 70 to 120 mg/dl before eating and under 140 mg/dl at two hours after eating. Diabetics can check at home their blood sugar by pricking a fingertip with a lancing device and then applying some blood to the glucose meter.



In conclusion, you do not have to give up when finding out the diagnosis of diabetes! So many people have come to be aware of their treatment options and are leading a better life! It's time you learned too how advanced medical technology and treatments could help you say farewell to diabetes and hello to healthy life!



About PlacidWay

PlacidWay is a leader in the medical tourism industry, dedicated to offering accurate, up-to-date information and resources regarding medical travel, international providers, treatments, procedures and destinations for international travelers. For press inquiries about PlacidWay or to arrange an interview with Pramod Goel, call +1.303.317.3607, or email info@placidway.com.