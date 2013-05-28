Do Smartphones Affect Treadmill Running

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Treadmill users today also tend to be glued to a smartphone. A recent study by a researcher at Kent State set out to determine how smartphone use affects a treadmill workout.



Treadmill users were monitored for thirty minute bouts on four different days under different conditions. The conditions were: listening to music stored on the smartphone, talking on the phone throughout the workout, texting on the phone throughout the workout and working out without the smartphone at all. Throughout all the workouts, the user’s pace and distance data were hidden.



The treadmill users reported to have enjoyed the workout listening to music the most and the no-phone workout the least. The workout where music was listened to also sustained the highest average speed. The slowest workout was when the users were texting.



