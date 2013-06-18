Do the Phen375 Scam Claims Have Any Merit? One User Finds Out

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Phen375 scam claims seem to be surfacing on the internet but do they have any legitimacy. From the hundreds of testimonials from actual users on the web and their official website, the scam claims seem not to be true. So, Where are these scam claims coming from? We will take a look at some of the sources.



Phen375 Scam Claims from the Competition



A lot of the Phen375 scam claims are coming directly from their competitors. The weight loss industry itself is a competitive industry and obviously other major companies say negative things about others. Many times after highlighting negative points about the company they will try to sell you their product. This is especially true if their competitor has a legitimate product and is safe to use.



Phen375 Scam Claims - User Error



The scam claims by diet users also appear because the consumer did not use the diet pill as directed or use it long enough to see any results. Some people take the pill inconsistenlty and do not take the recommended dosage. While many diet pills are designed to work fast, the best results come from those who actually take a diet pill for at least 60 days. It is ultimately up to the consumer to follow the directions on the label for best results. You can also do extra things to increase your chances of success.



Phen375 Scam Claims - Fact vs. Fiction



The pill itself is made up of high quality ingredients that are legal and approved by the DFA.



It is manufactured in an FDA approved facility.



There has not been any reported long term side effects.



The supplement helps to boost your metabolism, increase your energy levels, suppress your appetite and burned stored fat.



Phen375 Scam Claims and You



It appears that the scam claims are untrue. You can check out their official website to see all of the positive testimonials as well as visit phen375reviewhq.com for an individual user who documented his personal results using phen375. Does he agree with the phen375 scam rumors? Find Out!



About Phen375ReviewHQ.com

Actual user documents personal weight loss journey with Phen375. The results may suprise you!



Website URL: Phen375ReviewHQ.com



Contact Info: Glenn Dixon

Glenn@phen375reviewhq.com