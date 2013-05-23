Do Western Companies Have the Asia Skills for the Asian Century

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- A recent report by McKinsey Global information (MGI) reveals that 440 emerging market cities – 313 from Asia – will fuel nearly half of all global growth in GDP through 2025. By 2030, 2.7 billion out of a total of 3 billion new middle class consumers will rise from Asia.



Are Western companies, including those from the US and the UK, culturally prepared for this huge opportunity? David Clive Price in his new book, ‘The Master key to Asia’, suggests not.



“Research has shown that the majority of business people going into Asia, including the CEOs and senior executives, of leading UK, US and European companies, lack Asian experience, knowledge of Asian cultures or basic ability in any Asian language. The result is poor performance, failed deals, miscommunication and ongoing blunders.”



This new 6-step guide provides actionable solutions to what the author calls ‘unconscious incompetence’ in gathering and implementing knowledge of Asia’s diverse business cultures. If 40 per cent of the world’s economic activity is already concentrated in Asia, why are companies (and governments) not gearing up their leadership skills and cross-cultural knowledge for Asia’s high-growth markets?



The answer is to build Asian capabilities now rather than wait until it’s too late.



About David Clive Price

Author of several books on the peoples and cultures of Asia, David was chief speechwriter for Asia of the HSBC Group during the handover of Hong Kong to China. He then set up his own consultancy giving strategic and communications advice to many Asian multinationals and UK, European and US companies with Asian operations.



