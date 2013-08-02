Docdata Provides the Ideal Solution for Companies Selling Online

Witney, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Here at Docdata we provide a comprehensive range of solutions for companies who sell goods and provide services online. The whole concept for those utilising our services involves brand promotion and customer satisfaction



Two important elements of the Docdata experience are ecommerce fulfilment .



Ecommerce



Our ecommerce services are all-embracing and provide the ideal solution for companies new to online-trading or who already have a track record in the field.



With over 10-years of experience our aim is to help our clients' customers enjoy a better online experience which in turn helps boost sales online.



Key to the service we provide is our ability to help clients – our ecommerce partners - develop a personalised online strategy to help achieve business success. This partnership is crucial in helping us become acquainted with our client's businesses and enabling us to promote their own particular brands online.



At Docdata we have also developed our own links with the country's top ecommerce channels, such as eBay. This, along with our strong reputation overseas allows us to assist in developing business both nationally and internationally.



Fulfilment



The ability to take orders online is only a small part of ecommerce. To enjoy continued business success the order must be fulfilled to the customer's satisfaction. With over a decade's experience in the business we assist companies with order fulfilment while helping them build their brand reputation.



By using Docdata as a fulfilment partner our clients are able utilise the benefits of our expertise. Our services are flexible, allowing businesses to use our existing ones or adapt them to meet their own requirements.



We also help remove the complexities when adopted as a fulfilment partner. Companies find it easy to integrate the Docdata warehouse management system into their own existing systems. Our Oxford-based UK warehouse is linked with fulfilment centres across the continent, making us the ideal people to assist with the fulfilment of UK and cross-Europe orders.



For more information about our ecommerce fulfilment and other services please contact us at:



Address:

Docdata Fulfilment Limited

Building 3

Windrush Park

Burford Road

Witney

OX29 7EW

United Kingdom

http://www.docdata.co.uk/