DocHorizons Simplifies iManage to SharePoint

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- DocHorizons LLC (DH), an independent developer of applications for the HP Autonomy iManage WorkSite platform, announced a new product that simplifies the complex process of publishing content from iManage WorkSite to SharePoint.



The product saves time and increases productivity for users collaborating inside and outside the organization by enabling a simple and secure process of publishing content from WorkSite to SharePoint. UnifyEX automates the publishing of WorkSite documents, folders and workspaces to SharePoint via a right-click action directly from FileSite or DeskSite.



Additionally, the product maintains the MCC structure in SharePoint and offers robust metadata and security mapping.



Once the WorkSite content is published, users can leverage the rich functionality of SharePoint.



Key Features:



- Integrates directly with FileSite and DeskSite

- Publish, archive or migrate workspaces, folders and documents maintaining MCC structure in SharePoint

- No server installation required on WorkSite or SharePoint

- On Premise or in cloud installations supported

- Pre-flight check to accurately map metadata and security

- SharePoint URL validation

- Archive (.ZIP) content to SharePoint

- High performance, multi-threaded application



“With the introduction of UnifyEX, WorkSite firms can extend secure access to WorkSite content in SharePoint, seamlessly. The product is easy to deploy and use since there is no server installation required. It’s built using Autonomy and Microsoft APIs with no backend SQL scripts or batch processes required. “ said Jose Rodriguez, Marketing Director for DocHorizons. “Last week, we introduced UnfiyEX for Office 365, this week we continue the momentum with the release of UnifyEX for SharePoint. UnifyEX makes iManage to SharePoint simple, safe and secure.”



Resources



Learn more about UnifyEX for SharePoint at: DH UnifyEX



Learn more about DocHorizons and our growing products and services offerings by visiting: http://www.dochorizons.com



About DocHorizons

DocHorizons LLC is an independent provider of document management products and services. DocHorizons is fully committed to bringing low cost, innovative and transformational solutions to help firms realize the full capabilities of their DMS/ECM investment.



UnifyEX is a trademark of DocHorizons LLC. All other names are the properties of their respective owners.



For more information about DocHorizons, call (718) 306-9325 or email us at: sales@dochorizons.com