DocHorizons Solves Publishing Autonomy WorkSite Content to Office 365

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- DocHorizons LLC (DH), an independent developer of applications for the HP Autonomy iManage WorkSite platform, announced a new product that simplifies the complex process of publishing content from iManage WorkSite to Office 365.



The product saves time and increases productivity for users collaborating inside and outside the organization by enabling a simple and secure process of publishing content from WorkSite to Office 365.



UnifyEX™ automates the publishing of WorkSite documents, folders and workspaces to Office 365 via a right-click action, directly from FileSite or DeskSite.



Once the WorkSite content is published, users can leverage the rich functionality of Office 365.



Key Features:



- Integrates directly with FileSite and DeskSite

- Publish, archive or migrate workspaces, folders and documents maintaining MCC structure in Office 365

- No server installation required on WorkSite or Office 365

- Pre-flight check to accurately map metadata and security

- Office 365 URL validation

- Archive (.ZIP) WorkSite content to SharePoint

- High performance, multithreaded application



“With the introduction of UnifyEX, WorkSite firms can extend secure access to WorkSite content in Office 365, seamlessly. The product is easy to deploy since there is no server installation required. It’s built using Autonomy and Microsoft APIs with no backend SQL scripts or batch processes required. “ said Jose Rodriguez, Marketing Director for DocHorizons. “DocHorizons is extremely proud of the innovation we are bringing to market with UnifyEX. Users can publish content directly from FileSite and DeskSite. It’s simple, safe and secure.”



Resources



Learn more about DocHorizons and our growing products and services offerings by visiting www.dochorizons.com



About DocHorizons

DocHorizons LLC is an independent provider of document management and content management products and services. DocHorizons is fully committed to bringing low cost, innovative and transformational solutions to help firms realize the full capabilities of their DMS/ECM investment.



UnifyEX is a trademark of DocHorizons LLC. All other names are the properties of their respective owners.



For more information about DocHorizons, call (718) 306-9325 or email us at sales@dochorizons.com