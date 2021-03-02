New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The global Dock Levelers Market is forecasted to reach USD 1.42 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Dock Levelers acts as a bridge between the goods carrying vehicle and the dock of a warehouse. It enhances productivity, offers safety and maintains the quality of the goods.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1223



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Assa Abloy (Kelley), Rite-Hite, Hormann, Doorhan, Serco, Nordock, McGuire, Poweramp, Blue Giant Equipment Corporation, Pentalift Equipment Corp., Pioneer Dock Equipment, Koke, Inc. and Dockzilla Co. among others.



The increases the need for warehouses due to increasing demand for e-commerce drives the market for dock levelers in Mexico. Other factors include the growing number of start-ups in the logistics industry in Mexico, safety concerns for the goods which are creating a demand for unparalleled dock levelers, transport of delicate goods and replacement of Expensive skilled labor by dock levelers. The high cost of levelers and low rate of substitution or replacement of levelers, since a single dock leveler has a durability of approximately 15 years, may hinder the growth of the market of dock levelers in Mexico.



Europe is expected to dominate the market of dock levelers. This region has stringent regulations about food, beverages and medicines safety and storage. It has strict guidelines for its loading and unloading as well. It has a market share of 29% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold 30% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 6.3%.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Growth in e-commerce drives up the market for dock levelers with its increase in demand for warehouses and heavy shipment.



The market for hydraulic levelers holds the largest market share of 31% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold 33% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 6.6%.



Hydraulic dock levelers are a safe at high volume and heavy traffic conditions, as they are built for durability in high-use environments.



The Doc Leveler market is segmented by operations into conventional and automatic. The automatic segment dominates the market with a market share of 52% in 2018 owing to the ease the operation and greater efficiency.



The market for pit style leveling type is expected to witness the highest growth of CAGR 6.3% during the forecast period since it has a greater operating and load range, as well as higher life expectancy.



The market for telescopic lip lever type is expected to have the highest growth on CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period since the telescopic lip allows a greater degree of operator control by moving out the dock leveler lip horizontally forward into the truck to move goods effectively with the loading area of the vehicle.



The logistics sector is increasing rapidly. It is anticipated to be the next engine growth. E-commerce can flourish only with the help of a robust logistics network. Logistics have become imperative for loading and unloading goods.



North America holds the second largest market with 22% of the market share in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold 24% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 7% throughout the forecast period.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1223



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Dock Levelers market on the basis of Product Type, Operations, Leveler Lip Type, Leveling Type, Capacity and Region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Hydraulic

Mechanical

Air-Powered

Vertical Strong Levelers



Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Conventional

Automatic



Leveler Lip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Hinged Lips

Telescopic Lips



Leveling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Pit Style Dock

Edge of Dock



Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Up to 10T

10T to 40T

Above 40T



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Browse Complete Report "Dock Levelers Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dock-levelers-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Dock Levelers Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Dock Levelers Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand of e-commerce creating a need for warehouses with better loading equipment.



4.2.2.2. Safety concerns for the goods is creating a demand for unparalleled dock levelers.



4.2.2.3. Transport of delicate goods are increasing the demand for dock levelers.



4.2.2.4. Replacement of Expensive skilled labor by dock levelers.



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of levelers.



4.2.3.2. Low rate of substitution or replacement of levelers.



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued….



Read More Reports:-



Silicone Elastomers Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027



High Purity Boehmite Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027



Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027



Urban Air Mobility Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.