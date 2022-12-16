Dock10 Studios Hires Media, Broadcasting and Production Roles

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- The current economic environment has created challenging conditions for many people, and finding the right work is key. That's why it's always good to see more production jobs coming onto the market, supporting the industry across the UK. Most recently, Dock10 Studios in Salford announced a range of production job opportunities, as well as roles in media and broadcasting. Dock10 is a leading digital media service provider, providing clients with access to HD TV studios, digital post-production, sophisticated connectivity options and cloud media management services. A wide spectrum of vacancies have been created at Dock10, across digital, media, marketing and tech. These are some of the key roles that Dock10 has been hiring for:



- Post producer (broadcast). This is one of the production jobs Dock10 has been recruiting for, focused on project management throughout the facility and being a vital point of contact for clients. The role requires at least two years of experience in broadcast post-production jobs and is aimed at candidates who have great communication skills and are able to be customer-centric.



- Post production coordinator. The post-production management team is vital to the success of the post-production business. For those with a real interest in TV post-production jobs and the process, they support this is a great role. It's all about supporting the post producers and creatives within the post team, as well as handling a range of administrative and logistical tasks.



Production jobs like this are a great sign that there are opportunities all over the country for talented people keen to find somewhere to add value. In addition to production jobs, Dock10 has also been hiring for roles in the media hub, including Media Hub Senior Technical Operator.



The Talent Manager is always one step ahead when it comes to the opportunities that are constantly coming up in terms of production jobs. The team is well established and today works with all the major indies and broadcasters, as well as a vast wealth of freelance talent. Baby Cow Productions, Blink, The BBC, ITV and Optomen are some of the TV companies that regularly use the platform. The vision behind The Talent Manager has always been to simplify the process of recruitment for the industry and make it simpler for great people to connect to exciting opportunities - and to professionalise the way that TV companies recruit. The result is a platform that gives TV companies access to a broad spectrum of talent and freelancers access to roles without the requirement to pay for that access (The Talent Manager is the first 'free for freelancers' platform). As the market for production jobs - and other key functions in media and broadcasting - continues to expand and evolve, The Talent Manager will be able to support all those in the industry looking to take media, broadcasting and production to the next level. It is a small team that achieves big results by continually developing, learning and collaborating.



The Talent Manager is the main recruitment and networking platform for the TV industry in the UK. Connecting the best TV production freelancers with the latest TV jobs and providing production companies with a unique CV and job store.



Enabling production companies to post jobs, manage applications, monitor the diversity of their teams, and find and track talent they have - or would like to - work with, while freelancers can apply for jobs, network, contact companies and update their skills and availability, all for free.



The TM is used by over 4,000 production companies - including the major broadcasters - and more than 100,000 freelancers.



At its heart, the TM is designed to professionalise recruitment in our industry by giving companies the tools to be more forward-thinking, strategic, creative and inclusive in their recruitment. Its intelligent search algorithm means finding the right people for your project at the right time has never been easier, while its applicant tracking system, lists and notes functions mean producers save huge amounts of time and money on the mechanics of recruitment.



The Talent Manager also provides a platform for streamlining the recruitment process for companies. In addition, provides a single, central free hub for people to manage their diaries and find work, as well as a professional networking functionality for creative professionals to seek advice, find collaborators, share information, and get career development opportunities

Founder and Creative Director Sarah Lee commented, "The Talent Manager was born out of a desire to simplify the way our industry works and to professionalise the way TV companies recruit. We believe freelancers should never have to pay to apply for jobs, and we are proud to have established the first 'free for freelancer' platform."



The Talent Manager is a main recruitment and networking platform for the TV industry, founded in 2011, with offices in London.