Docksidesupply.net Adds New Boating Supplies to the Inventory

Barquisimeto, Venezuela -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- Docksidesupply.net has recently updated the store with newest boating supplies. Whether it boating safety equipment or swimsuits or other important gear, this store has got it covered with the basics as well as essentials. For those who love water sports and water recreational activities and are looking for the perfect gear, this is the right place to be. Fishing, boating, wakeboarding or kayaking, this place has got it covered with the basic essentials as well as exclusive gear. Here are a few top ranking products currently being showcased on the store. The waterproof backpack by CHAOS Ready, priced at $44.84 is 100% waterproof that can protect all the belongings from rain or water damage or submersion. The 8” classic pinline surfboard by Wavestorm priced at $266.02 is a class surfboard with soft foam construction. Inflatable boat by PoolMaster priced at $22.99 is great for both backyard pools as well as deep sea usage and lakes.



Kent Sporting Goods features the adult life jackets set of 4 with a clear storage bag for easy identification. Priced at $55.19, these life jackets are life savers on the water. The AITREASURE floating rope priced at $10.34 is made up of durable polypropylene material and the orange color offers high visibility. Women’s steward health care & food service shoes by BOGS priced at $68.94 is waterproof and can be used for water sporting events as well. The electric air pump priced at $111.19 can be used to inflate boats and can be operated with just a 12V cigarette lighter in the car. It is light, portable, easy to carry and store at the back of a truck.



The Boater’s dry box by Attwood priced at $20.09 keeps important items such as electronics, maps, cameras and other essential gear from getting wet while fishing, boating or kayaking. Perfect for on-board use, it can also be used for other household and camping purposes. The award-winning design makes it the top ranked product on the site. The boat cleaner set priced at $19.54 comes with a 3 gallon capacity collapsible bucket and cleaning accessories. The space saving kit comes in very handy and can be used to clean the boat, wood, glass, mirrors, etc. Customers can browse for many other such bestselling products by renowned brands.



To know more visit https://docksidesupply.net/





About https://docksidesupply.net/



Docksidesupply.net is an exclusive outdoor store featuring gear and accessories fishing, boating, wakeboarding, kayaking and boating along with safety equipment, swimsuits and more.



Contact



Scott Moore

Website: https://docksidesupply.net/