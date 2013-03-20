Doctor Brady Frank to Conduct Implant Efficiency Institute in Ashland, Oregon on March 21 and 22, 2013

Ashland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Doctor Brady Frank dentist, a specialist in implant dentistry, will conduct an Implant Efficiency Institute on March 21 and 22 in Ashland, Ore. The seminar will teach attendees the “Frank Implant Procedures” that Dr. Frank has used to dramatically increase his flow of new patients.



During the institute, Dr. Frank will discuss the top five flapless/no-suture techniques that have been designed for the 5 Minute Implant, abutment and crown procedure. He will also talk about the No-drill Implant procedure, which involves extracting the tooth and immediately placing in the implant without the use of a drill. He will also cover 1-drill implants and the 3-appointment full mouth implant reconstruction procedure. All of these innovative techniques are being used by some of the best general practitioners in the country.



Traditionally, GPs have had to schedule at least 90 minutes for a crown prep procedure, which was time consuming for the dentist and wearing on the patient. Thanks to Dr. Frank’s revolutionary techniques, clinicians can now drastically reduce the amount of time that is needed to do this procedure.



After the course is completed, GPs will be able to complete the five flapless/sutureless soft-tissue surgical implant access procedures, as well as identify which patients are best-suited for them. They will also know which situations are ideal for the clinical application of the No-drill implants.



In addition, they will learn the skills needed to extract a tooth without trauma to the patient, examine the socket for any possible defects and then measure and place an implant—again, without the use of a drill.



Dr. Frank will also teach participants how to accurately offer a “finger graft” of tissue around the implant, which will cause full keratinized-tissue coverage in the area.



Finally, Dr. Frank will discuss what types of ads dentists should consider running and what marketing techniques to use that will often drastically increase the number of patients coming into the office.



Many GPs who have learned Dr. Frank’s revolutionary procedures report that they have seen a definite rise in patients; in fact, the average dental practice sees a 26% increase in patients after completing one of Dr. Frank’s seminars. As a result many GPs are now on track to have one of their most successful years in practice.



About Dr. Brady Frank

Dr. Frank owns and manages multiple practices geared toward implant dentistry. Dr. Frank is a sought after speaker and Continuing Education trainer, and has addressed thousands of dentists at popular seminars throughout the country including Excellence in Dentistry, Phasing-Out Seminars, and Schein/Camlog Seminars. Dr. Frank’s topics include Implantology, Dental Transitions, and Entrepreneurial Satellite Practice Ownership. Dr. Frank’s implant efficiency training at the Implant Efficiency Institute has been called the best in the industry. Dr. Frank is the chairman of the board of an implant manufacturing company, OsteoCore Dental Implants, which provides a line of implants and implant tools geared toward the general practitioner. Dr. Frank is a member of the International Congress of Oral Implantology. For more information, please visit http://www.osteocoredentalimplants.com/about.html