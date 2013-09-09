Doctor Goldbunny: Modern Fable Enchants Children with Story of Rabbit Who Becomes Doctor of the Earth

Gilbertsville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- While many associate Fables with stories written hundreds of years ago, the unique and specialized literary genre is still active with an abundance of new prose and verse. Paying homage to fables of yesteryear while offering today’s young generation a bold and thought-provoking read, Valerie Haynes is delighted to announce the launch of her latest book.



‘Doctor Goldbunny’ introduces young readers to Leopard Goldbunny; an inspiring rabbit with a world-changing vision.



Synopsis:



“Carry me up from the Depths of the Earth,

Lead me from Nothingness on up through Birth…”



So begins a riddle inscribed on a gold rabbit figurine unearthed at a remote archeological site in a vast and forbidding desert of the Middle East—beginning an odyssey that will forever change the fate of the Earth.



Leopard Goldbunny is magically born in a community of animals now able to speak English. There he learns the ancient natural healing arts from his grandmother... but he decides to go a step further and become the first animal to go to a human medical school—Georgetown University in Washington.



Leopard successfully completes his studies, only to be denied his degree due to secretive forces threatened by his power to promote the rights of animals. Undaunted, Leopard sets out to prove himself by searching for a lost healing herb for his longtime friend, a girl named Flora, whose illness doctors have pronounced “incurable.”



Leopard takes Flora and his newly-adopted 100 bunnies to the rumbling, “dormant” volcano, Mt. Ararat, where they find not only a healing plant (an ancient tree, “Asherah”), but the Ark of Noah, frozen in a deep crevasse.



Many adventures ensue, and precede, involving, among others: C.A.T., a cat with many identities, who infiltrates the human world and stirs up mischief; General Undowar, the world’s leading military strategist, who flies Leopard’s party to Mt. Ararat in his not-quite-perfected experimental jet, and who later is disturbed to learn of the formation of a nefarious conglomerate called NECRO; Joshua, a French-Canadian-Inuit boy who wants to save the Arctic animals from corporate plundering; a group of Insects that are out to destroy Aftericide (the spray that “kills everything for a long time after”); and the ubiquitous Mr. Tentacle, who owns Aftericide Corp., Lethality Research, Bunnysoup Automated Rabbit Farm Industries (BARFIES), NECRO, and just about everything else, and is certain to get his comeuppance by the end of the trilogy.



But Leopard’s great discovery on his mission is that the Earth is a living thing...and that it has a disease.



As the author explains, her narrative teaches vital new concepts in a fun and adventurous way.



“The message within the book is that the Earth is a living thing, and that the problems we are seeing today are not separate problems—they are connected: they are different aspects of one disease. But thankfully the disease is curable. Children will learn that many people are ready and willing to help cure the disease. With their participation and action, healing the world can be a collective global effort that is both fun and adventurous,” says Haynes, Founding Editor of the Illume Writers & Artists cooperative.



Continuing, “Book two, ‘Necromania’, exposes the nature of the Great Disease, while the third book, ‘The Lifestar’ discovers the Great Cure. Due out in 2014 and 2015 respectively, there are many more opportunities for readers young and old to be filled with joy, magic and hope for our world.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, author and fitness expert Joann Bally commented, “If you get this book for a child or young teenager, make sure you read it yourself first. You will find the smartest talking bunny since Bugs. This is a fable laid on top of the present world, but with some characters you won't find anywhere else. Read it for fun, then think about the not-so-hidden messages. And then discuss it with the kids.”



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Doctor Goldbunny’ is available now: http://amzn.to/14ghL3m. For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.doctorgoldbunny.com.



Series: Doctor Goldbunny Trilogy

Book One: Doctor Goldbunny

Paperback: 344 pages, 6X9”

Language: English

ISBN: 978-1481125710

Publisher: Illume Writers & Artists

List price: US $15



About Valerie Haynes

Valerie Haynes began her writing career on the professional staff of the US Congress, as a staff writer for the House Armed Services Committee. Later she became a freelance writer and editor, specializing in science, natural health, and the arts.

Haynes now lives in upstate New York where she founded a small publishing cooperative, Illume Writers and Artists. Her other interests include organic gardening, cats, wildlife, and ancient science and philosophy.