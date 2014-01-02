Doctor Joseph Obi - Prolific eBook Author

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Professor Joseph Chikelue Obi recently unveiled Electronic Editions of his Latest Series of (Highly Controversial) Alternative Medicine Books and Natural Health Publications.



Common Clinical Solutions are clearly (and concisely) presented in Very Simple Language ; while Almost All of the Remedies (and Interventions) are easily available as Over-The-Counter (OTC) Products. There is also a Diverse Selection of Self Help Scripts and Online (Home-Study) Courses ; for those who ethically (and lawfully) wish to access them.



Please Kindly visit http://www.obi-1.com for further information .



Alternatively one may directly download them at http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/obi



About Joseph Chikelue Obi

Joseph Chikelue Obi (http://www.linkedin.com/in/alternativemedicinedoctor) is a Fully Qualified (and Licensed) Medical Doctor who currently serves as the Director-General (DG) of the IDPO.

Dr Obi currently an Aspirant in the 2029 European Parliamentary Elections ; and has previously (successfully) held the Exceedingly Devilish Position of Chief Political Strategist (CPS) of the Alternative Medicine Campaign ; in addition to countless other Highly Controversial Appointments.



His Official LinkedIn Profile Address is : http://www.linkedin.com/in/alternativemedicinedoctor