Doctor Saves Countless Patients with Vascular Disease from Leg Amputations

El Centro, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Dr. Athar M. Ansari, of the California Heart Clinic , has performed thousands of complex peripheral interventions and has prevented countless leg amputations. Often times, doctors who have tried everything they could to save a patient from leg amputation will refer to Dr. Ansari as a last resource when all else has failed. He is known as a pioneer in minimally invasive outpatient based treatment for peripheral arterial disease. Dr. Ansari has been a clinical investigator in the development of cutting edge medical devices and has lectured nationally and internationally on coronary as well as peripheral arterial disease.



In 1996, Dr. Ansari founded California Heart and Vascular Clinic, a state-of-the-art outpatient vascular center dedicated to performing complex peripheral vascular interventions without requiring hospital admission or overnight stay. This California heart clinic strives to make every patients experience better by designing innovative, minimally-invasive solutions to patients’ most challenging vascular problems. Dr. Ansari and his staff are committed to giving the highest quality personalized care for patients, particularly diabetics, who suffer from poor blood circulation in their legs and are at risk for foot and leg amputation.



From diagnosis to treatment, Dr. Ansari is committed in giving the best care, all in an outpatient setting conveniently located under one roof. For patients and their families, the convenience of the California Heart Clinic, an outpatient center that focuses on their individual and medical needs, combined with minimal paperwork and a knowledgeable, friendly, and compassionate staff, is a truly unique and personalized experience in healthcare.



If you are suffering from vascular disease and live in the San Diego or El Centro area, you should contact Dr. Ansari with the California Heart Clinic. You can learn more by visiting http://www.californiaheartclinic.com and reading about this amazing doctor and his staff and what they can do for you.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, visit www.californiaheartclinic.com or call (760) 353-3222.