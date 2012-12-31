Doctor Spring Receives 99% Positive Customer Feedback for Its Online Doctor Consultations

Redmond, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Doctor Spring, a provider of online doctor consultations, has recently reported that 99% of its customers were satisfied with the consultations and found it helpful. The company that provides online consultations from family physicians and specialist MDs has stated that their leading board-certified doctors are the main reason for the positive feedbacks. The company further stated that the feature of follow-up questions has also played an important part in satisfying the queries of its customers.



Doctor Spring’s unique Medical Board Opinion, where consultation is provided by group of 4 specialist MDs, has also been commended by many. The company informs that this option of consultation comes with unlimited follow-up questions to ensure that the customer is fully satisfied with the answer. Many customers appreciate the quickness of answers when they ask health questions, stated the company. The company further elaborated that sometimes physically visiting a doctor for life changing diseases or diagnosis, can involve a lot of waiting, sometimes leading to months, however their online doctors being familiar with complex cases and can offer quick suggestions.



The company has a relatively easy to use interface and the option to upload files anytime. The company states that test reports, images and other case related information can help doctors provide an even quicker consultation. Doctor Spring also provides a free consultation by certified doctors. This free consultation comes with assured answers but without a time bound guarantee or follow-up questions.



The company states that its prime objective is to provide answers to concerned people that are accurate and detailed. A common health question is when customers ask doctor about pain in left arm. A consultation by Dr. John Fuller, MD for this question is an example of the comprehensive answers that are provided through Doctor Spring. The answer contains the significance of the symptoms, severity of the case, reason for the health issue and several solutions.



The company informs that they are trying to use technology to bridge the wide chasm between doctors and patients. Through their service they want patients to better understand their health, make better health decisions and find the best Doctors.



About Doctor Spring Inc

Doctor Spring Inc is one of the leading companies in providing online doctor consultations. Through their online platform, http://www.doctorspring.com/, consultations by family physicians, specialist MDs and Medical Board Opinions can be availed. The company has a 100% money back guarantee and a 99% positive customer feedback. The service is known for its quick answers and answers by leading board-certified doctors.



For more information about online doctor consultations, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of doctorspring.com, please email at contact@doctorsping.com.