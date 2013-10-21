Doctor Suggests the Greatest Health Benefit of Porcelain Veneers Is Psychological

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Looking good is a wish that everyone has - and having a facial defect, especially dental, can understandably take away a person’s confidence. A person’s talents and skills can be laid dormant by a lack of confidence, their potential contributions wasted. However, porcelain veneers have come as a revelation for people who were worried about their chipped, broken and discolored teeth.



Dr. Vinograd, who practices holistic dentistry and believes in painless dental procedures, has also shown great interest and belief in the veneers. From a psychological perspective, the best dental veneers are made of porcelain – which are admired as much for their look as their and resilient properties. Esthetically, porcelain veneers can be amazingly attractive and natural, as they can be chosen in the color that is closest to the patients natural tooth color.



According to famed psychologist Carl Rogers “the closer one is to their ideal self, the happier one will be”. The health benefits of renewed confidence are also a factor, as lowered stress levels can reduce the incidence of sickness and disease. Smiling more often increases the release of neuropeptides, dopamine, endorphins and serotonin – relaxing the body, lowering heart rate and blood pressure.



Porcelain veneers are extremely strong and damage-resistant, since once the veneers have been attached to the teeth, they are nearly impossible to break or crack with force. Another great advantage of porcelain veneers, explained Dr. Vinograd, is that they are easily applied (as compared to crowns). Veneers are applied only to the front of the teeth so don’t require a great deal of tooth enamel to be removed (and ground) before application. This makes them a favorable option from a holistic (a term used to signify the practice of taking the ‘whole’ of the patients health into consideration) dental perspective, since the alternatives are more invasive. In the case of crowns a large part of the teeth has to be removed so the crown can fit on top of the tooth.



Dr. Vinograd’s lectures are broadcast worldwide, and he is well known for his contributions in pain-free and holistic dentistry. He publishes regular articles that cover everything from the prevention of gum disease, non-toxic dental alternatives, to how to meditate, and farm your own tilapia. Dr. Vinograd’s podcast on the benefits of porcelain veneers in free, and can be heard and/or downloaded at: http://drvinograd.com/holistic-dentist/podcast-ep1-porcelain-veneers-the-holistic-dentists-perspective/



Contact Information

619-382-3171

Ari Vinograd

10450 Friars Rd Suite G

San Diego, CA 92120

https://plus.google.com/110263576797183141565