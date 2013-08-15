Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Doctor Who is, and has been, one of the most beloved shows of all time. It has an intense fan base that grows with each passing day. It is a show that is intelligent, funny, dramatic, and all around enjoyable to watch. Now fans of all kinds can get every season of this hit show in one incredible box set. This Doctor Who Seasons 1-7 DVD Box Set includes every breathtaking moment from the show and more. A product like this is for fans and newcomers alike, as every episode of this loved show it ready to own.



Doctor Who was once a popular show because of its unique idea and its fantastic acting. After many seasons, it went off the air. While its original fans mourned the loss of a great television program, it was brought back and given a modern edge. It still retained the great feel of Doctor Who, but it brought this program into the modern age. It quickly gained popularity once again and was thrust into the spotlight. Since then, it has only grown and become a world-wide phenomenon. With its intricate story line and fan base, it does not seem like this show will be stopping anytime soon.



Doctor Who centers around the Doctor, a time lord who owns the most powerful piece of equipment in the universe: the Tardis. The Tardis is the most complex ship in existence and it allows the Doctor to travel through space and time helping those who are in need. The Doctor also chooses a companion to accompany him on his travels and together they will find mystery around every corner. The plot for Doctor Who is intricate and it is constantly changing. In order to understand everything that is going on, the viewer must watch every episode.



One of the best ways to ensure that you are caught up on the show is to purchase this affordable Doctor who Seasons DVD box set that includes all seven seasons. If you are new to the show, this is the best way to experience the incredible wonder of the Doctor. If you have been a long-time fan, it is time to own each season for yourself so you can relive every great moment. It is also a perfect way to catch up before to next exciting season starts. There is truly no reason to pass up on this great offer.



Doctor Who is loved across the world and it is only gaining popularity as time goes on. It has become one of the leading series on TV and its fan base is a serious one. If you want to own all seven incredible seasons of Doctor Who, now is the time to do it with this DVD box set. It is an affordable way to own every great Doctor Who moment and more. With large amounts of commentary and behind the scenes footage, you will be entertained for hours. It is time to take a journey with the Doctor.



Contact information:



Email:support@dvdmallonline.com

Contact: Jack zhu

Website: http://www.dvdmallonline.com

Lacation: California Blvd Pasadena. CA 91125, USA

Phone?(626) 395-6836