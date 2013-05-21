Doctors and Prospective Parents Use Tools in the War Against Terror to Create New Life

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- An innovative concept, described as a “game changer” by industry insiders, Precision Donor takes the technology of facial recognition and applies it to couples undergoing fertility treatment. Facial Recognition software, the same used by such agencies as the FBI, Homeland Security, Department of State, just to name a few, assures the patient a precise facial match to donors who carry similar facial characteristics. Studies show that a child’s facial resemblance to the parents increases the acceptance of that child by the parents.



This process gives patients confidence that the donor they pick is the best statistical and mathematical match for the donor they are searching for, all the while protecting privacy of both the patient and the donor.



“It is giving peace of mind to patients about the choices they make,” says Dr. Margaret Vereb, founder of Precision Donor. Tissue banks, donor agencies, and fertility physicians are embracing this innovation as a new tool to assist couples who are undergoing treatment. This radical new concept allows prospective parents assurance that the choice they make is the best.



To learn more visit the Precision Donor website at www.precisiondonor.com



