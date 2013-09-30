Doctor's Community Hospital Appoints Dr. Nia Banks as New Plastic Surgery Chief

Lanham, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Doctor’s Community Hospital recently appointed Dr. Nia Banks as its new chief of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Banks is the founder of Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery in Lanham, Maryland.



A board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Banks received her surgical training at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was the first surgical resident to complete the Integrated Residency Program in plastic and reconstructive surgery. She completed a fellowship in craniofacial surgery at the Hospital Necker-Enfants Malades in Paris, where she provided reconstructive surgery for children with congenital anomalies.



“I am honored and pleased to have been appointed to this new position,” Dr. Banks said. “I look forward to continuing to serve my patients with the highest quality of care that they have come to expect and to take on the responsibilities that await me in my new role.”



Dr. Banks is a diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She offers cosmetic surgery procedures such as breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, buttock lift/contouring, face and neck lift, full body lift, liposuction, upper and lower blepharoplasty, Botox and dermal filler injections and skin rejuvenation procedures, to the residents of Washington, DC, Baltimore, MD and the surrounding communities. Dr. Banks prides herself in providing the highest quality of individualized care.



“I am pleased that Dr. Banks has assumed the role of chief of plastic surgery,” said Charles A. Dukes Jr., Esq., chairman of the Doctor’s Community Hospital board of directors. “Her knowledge, skills and expertise make her an ideal physician to assume this role. We look forward to her continued contributions not only to her service, but to the region we serve.”



For more information about Dr. Banks or to schedule an appointment, call (301) 880-7022 or visit http://www.drbanksplasticsurgery.com.



Dr. Nia Banks

Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery

8116 Good Luck Rd

Lanham, MD 20706

http://www.drbanksplasticsurgery.com/

yjeffers@drbanksplasticsurgery.com