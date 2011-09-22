Doctors Farhad and Mazyar Moshiri Will Be Lecturing to University of Kentucky Dental Alumni in Louisville, Kentucky on Oct 27th, 2011

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2011 -- Doctors Farhad and Mazyar Moshiri will be lecturing to University of Kentucky alumni on Thursday Oct 27th at the Brown hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.



The lecture is to commemorate Dr. Farhad Moshiri, whose family practice has been serving St. Louis and its surrounding cities in Missouri for over 28 years. The family practice specializes in a variety of orthodontic procedures including Invisalign, which Drs. Moshiri are premier providers.



As a former professor at the University of Kentucky the event is expected to attract a sizable audience. The itinerary includes speeches by Dr. Farhad Moshiri on “The Importance of Early Interceptive Treatment in Everyday Practice,” “The Latest Treatment Modalities of Orthognathic Surgery Patients,” “Let us talk about TMD,” and final remarks and comments.



Other lectures will be conducted by Dr. Mazyar Moshiri titled “The Benefit of Invisalign to Moshiri Orthodontics,” as well as talks from Dr. John Sauk, Dean of ULSD, Mr. Bryan Robinson, Director of Alumni Development- ULSD, Dr. Dan German, and student alumni and faculty.



The event takes place between 7:20am and 5:00pm and includes a catered breakfast and lunch as well as supplementary lecture materials.



As an added option to the lecture, some participants will be meeting at the Woodford Reserve Distillery at 3:30 pm on Thursday the 27th for a tour of the distillery to be followed by dinner at Claudia Sanders Dinner House with cocktails to begin at 5:30pm.



The fee for Friday’s lecture is $200, and with the tour, dinner and registration the total fee is $238 per person.



Fees are due by October 15, 2011.



Checks are payable to: U of L Orthodontic Alumni Association



Mail them to

Dr. Debbie Novak

2380 Hickswood Road

High Point, NC, 27265



Questions may be answered by Debbie Novak at dn@novakorthodontics.com or 336-884-4001



Hotel reservations for the event can be made at the following:



The Brown Hotel under the name:

University of Louisville-Orthodontics

Phone: (502) 583-1234, Fax (205) 561-8443

335 West Broadway, Louisville, Ky, 40202

http://www.brownhotel.com.



U of L rate is $139/night. Cutoff date for $139/night is September 24, 2011.



