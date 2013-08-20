Doctors Invent World's Longest Lasting (Slow-Dissolve/Time-Release) Breath Mint

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- NeuOraMicroceuticals (www.NeuOra.com) announced today the development and release of what it calls the "world's longest lasting breath mint."



Called "ForeverMints" (www.ForeverMints.com) this time-release "micro-dot"-sized breath mint adheres to the upper or lower rear gum, turns to a soft gel that takes hours to dissolve.



As it dissolves, it continuously releases all natural peppermint flavoring and contains a sweetener that has been shown in hundreds of studies to kill the germs that cause bad breath, plaque and cavities.



They even claim their patent-pending "dot" takes up to 8 hours to dissolve at night so you wake up in the morning with "fresh, kissable breath—ideal for honeymooners and newlyweds."



ForeverMints is the result of a collaboration between two doctors: Douglas Pratt, a University of California San Francisco Medical Center-trained pharmacologist with a research background in time-release technologies and Greggory DeVore, a Yale University trained physician specializing in diagnostic technologies.



The inventors claim their invention could revolutionize the multi-billion dollar-a- year breath freshening industry (candy mints, gums, sprays, and mouthwashes).



"What all of these traditional breath freshening products have in common," explains Dr. Pratt, "is they only last for a few minutes and, in most cases, only temporarily mask the problem. What is needed is a multi-hour solution that gets to the root of the problem."



"The most popular breath mint on the market today is the Altoid," adds Dr. DeVore. "It lasts, on average, only 3 minutes.”



The doctors claim you would have to consume up to 40 Altoids to get the same breath freshening duration of one 2+ hour slow- dissolve ForeverMints micro dot.



“When people ask me to explain the invention," says Dr. Pratt, "I try to put it in terms everyone can relate to. I say it's a tiny breath mint that's one-half the size of a Tic-Tac and is equal to 40 Altoids in duration."



The $29.95 price tag for a month's supply of 100 ForeverMints might seem a bit pricey at first. But when you compare it to what you pay for other breath fresheners but Dr. DeVore claims it's a bargain:



"To get the equivalent duration of a bottle of 100 ForeverMints, you'd have to buy up to 60 Altoid containers, consume over 4,000 Altoids and spend up to $120."



"Adding to the bargain,” says Dr. Pratt, "is the fact that ForeverMints are good for you. ForeverMints’ingredients have been proven to kill the germs that cause bad breath while promoting a positive oral health environment —fighting plaque, tooth decay, stimulating salivation for “dry mouth,” strengthening and even whitening teeth."



ForeverMints' time-release delivery system took 12 years to develop and perfect. The key to the system is being able to pack a minuscule amount of flavoring and bio-actives (anti-bacterials, whiteners) into a dot-sized tablet and have it last for hours while continuously releasing breath freshening and oral hygiene protection.



"Duration in oral hygiene products has always been a challenge," explains Dr. Pratt.



"What we did was to take natural plant fiber (cellulose) turn it to a fine powder and hydrate and heat it repeatedly to form a moisture resistant barrier that takes hours to dissolve."



"To make a tiny amount of peppermint favoring last for hours," Dr. Pratt explains, "natural flavor was extracted from a peppermint plant and its molecular structure was altered to increase and boost its flavor profile so that a milligram of flavor will be pleasantly strong and last for hours in the mouth."



"The moisture resistant (time-release) cellulose," concludes Dr. Pratt, "expanded flavoring and bio-active ingredients were mixed and compressed into tiny dot-sized ForeverMint tablets that take hours to dissolve in the mouth."



NeuOraMicroceuticals has applied it's delivery technology to Vitamin A for chronic pain relief (Neuora-Pain) and chromium piccolinate for appetite and blood sugar control for healthy weight loss (SuppressMint).



ForeverMints are currently available at www.ForeverMints.com at the introductory price of $19.95 for a 30-day supply.



FREE SAMPLES FOR QUALIFIED MEDIA :



Qualified media interested in covering ForeverMints can get free sample by filling out request form: http://www.neuora.com/contact.html



ForeverMintsSlow-Dissolve Time-Release Breath Mints 30-

Day Supply (100 dots)



Contact:



Steve DeVore

sdevore@NeuOra.com