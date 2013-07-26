DoctorSpring Announces That One Thousand Doctors Have Now Joined the Online Medical Platform

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- DoctorSpring, an innovative online medical platform that allows patients to consult with licensed physicians at anytime, has just announced that it has reached an impressive milestone: 1,000 doctors are now part of the online platform. The physicians, who are from around the world, represent 45 sub-specialties and focus on dermatology, sexology and mental health.



As anybody who is dealing with a health issue knows quite well, it can sometimes be difficult to schedule an appointment with a physician in a timely manner. Thanks to the online medical questions community at DoctorSpring, patients can get advice and opinions from Board-Certified and experienced physicians 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Rather than spending hours in a cold and impersonal waiting room to see a physician in person, DoctorSpring allows patients to get personalized and in-depth answers from physicians, all from the comfort of home.



The founders of DoctorSpring strongly believe that obtaining opinions and advice from experienced and caring physicians should be as simple and stress-free as possible. With that in mind, the goal of the website is to make healthcare less complicated and to change the way people get answers and help about their health.



“Just submit your question and rest assured that you will consult a Doctor easily,” a spokesperson from DoctorSpring said, adding that once a patient submits his or her question, a doctor from the concerned specialty will reply within hours.



“You can always ask more questions or add details with follow-up question options and make it an online doctor chat. You may use this service to consult a specialty or for getting a medical second opinion.”



In addition to helping patients better understand their medical condition, people who use the medical questions and answer service may also be looking for help with a diagnosis, the various treatment options that may be available to them, and recommendations for other therapies. All of the paid services through the website come with a MEDNET quality assurance and a 100 percent money back guarantee.



Anybody who would like to learn more about DoctorSpring is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the online platform and how it works as well as browse through the medical questions that were answered during the past 24 hours.



About DoctorSpring

DoctorSpring is a website that allows people to consult with Board-Certified and experienced physicians from a wide variety of specialties. Patients may use the website anytime and from any location to receive the personalized and in-depth answers they are seeking. The online platform allows people to understand their health and make the best decisions possible. For more information, please visit http://www.doctorspring.com/