Top players in Global Document Imaging Softwares Market are:

ABBYY (Russia), Hyland Software Inc. (United States), Canon Inc. (Japan), Capsys Corp. (United States) , Adobe Systems (United States), Dell EMC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Kofax Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Omtool Ltd. (United States), Perceptive Software (United States), Xerox Holdings Corporation (United States), Readsoft Inc. (Sweden), Notable Solutions Inc. (United States), DocuLex Inc (United States), Outback imaging Pty Ltd (Australia), Nuance Communications Inc. (United States), Eastman Kodak Company (United States)



Brief Overview on Document Imaging Softwares

Document Imaging Softwares are computer programs used to store, manage and track electronic documents and electronic images of paper-based information captured through the use of a document scanner. This software provides simultaneous access to the same document by multiple users. It automatically organizes captured documents and information as well as enables access to required documents and information from anywhere in the world using cloud storage. Increasing adoption of cloud document imaging software has driven the global market growth

In 2016, Samsung Electronics entered into a partnership with Nuance Communications to provides three new software packages named Equitrac, AutoStore, and SafeCom. This software were developed to provide document imaging solutions.



Market Drivers

- Availability of Various Document Management Tools

- Increasing Adoption of Cloud Document Imaging Software

- Emergence of SaaS based Software Solutions

-



Market Trend

- Increasing Trend of Digitalized Medical Records

- Demand for Freeware Softwares

-



Market Challenges



Market Restraints:

- Technical Issues Related to Professional Expertise



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand for web-based Document Management Solutions

- Benefits of Cost and Time Savings

-



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Document Imaging Softwares Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



