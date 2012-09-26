Document Management Services in the US - New Market Report Now Available

New Business research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Document Management Services
The industry is composed of companies that provide outsourced records storage, document destruction services and digital conversion of paper-based records to commercial and government clients. As a result of regulations mandating company records retention, the Document Management Services industry benefits from sustained demand for document storage. Nevertheless, the severity of the recent recession resulted in a contracting number of US businesses, decreasing the industry's available target market. In the years since the recession, industry revenue has rebounded steadily, driven in part by increased demand from healthcare providers transitioning to electronic records. This trend will remain a growth opportunity for the industry, and rising business formation during the next five years will expand the scope of the industry's commercial target market and benefit industry revenue.
This industry includes companies which store information and records for other companies and government clients. Industry services involve records management, secure document destruction and data protection and recovery services.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
