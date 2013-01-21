Document Management Solutions with TraceGains Ranks High with Jiffy Baking Mix

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Jack Kennedy, Vice President and General Manager at Chelsea Milling Company first learned about TraceGains when attending the Next Level Summit Quality Symposium in Arizona. Chelsea Milling Company, maker of “JIFFY” Baking Mix, is operated by a family whose roots in the flour milling business date back to the early 1800’s. Chelsea Milling Company is a complete manufacturer. The company stores wheat and mills it into flour. The operation is located in Chelsea, Michigan; the product is shipped out to all 50 states.



The unique challenges that TraceGains was able to address according to Kennedy was, “Proactive assessment of supplier compliance to our specifications…the ability to accept COA’s presented in virtually any format. The solution is SaaS and the supplier’s portal allows them to check their own performance.”



Kennedy also noted that TraceGains best replaces existing technology solutions because, “It is outside of my firewall, always available, always up to date and highly configurable to my needs.” The firm now has document control and has gone from manual to a nearly perfect paperless mode. QA techs are freed up to do much more meaningful and impactful QA tasks.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



