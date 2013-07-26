Document Outsourcing Market: Latest Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on Global Document Outsourcing Market 2012-2016. The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Document Outsourcing Market.



Global Document Outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 20.75 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased focus on business processes and core competencies. The Global Document Outsourcing market has also been witnessing consolidation of the market. However, the increase in security concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Document Outsourcing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. It also covers the Global Document Outsourcing landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Canon Inc., HP Co., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Xerox Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Pitney Bowes Inc., Toshiba Corp., Konica Minolta Holdings Inc., the American Reprographics Co., and Kyocera Document Solution Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



