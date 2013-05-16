Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- The film focuses on her journey through oocyte cryopreservation - the freezing of her eggs. “I’m a 36 year old, single woman hoping one day to become a mother,” said Frappier. “When I started to seriously think about the idea that I was getting older, and not everything in my life is under my control, I chose to pursue my options. This film is an inside look at that journey.”



Egg freezing is a viable option for women to extend their fertility and very possibly the next most notable social change since the advent of the Pill. Technically known as oocyte cryopreservation, it’s a break-through technology in which a woman’s eggs are extracted, frozen and stored. No longer considered “experimental” as of October 19, 2012 by The American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), egg freezing has made great scientific advances in the last year.



Curious about the emotional and physical journey she would go through Frappier searched for information about the procedure that would help set her mind at ease. What she found surprised her. Information was limited. This led her to Award-winning director, Hilari Scarl, and a partnership in the production of the movie. “Hilari and I are working together to raise funds so we can both entertain, inform, and help other people. We’re going to produce Chill to share my story – past, present and definitely, future.” added Frappier.



Already having funded and finished production on Phase One of the project, which included the egg freezing procedure and filming, Frappier and Scarl hope to make a considerable dent in postproduction costs. These future costs are transcription, contracting composers to write music, and hiring an editor to organize and edit the footage all culminating in the completion of the short film. Special perks for the crowdfunding project include an opportunity to have the contributor’s name in the credits with a special thank you and an Associate Producer credit listing on IMDB as well as various other notable nods.



Chill is a fiscally sponsored project of Artspire, a Program for the New York Foundation of the Arts and has already raised 10% of the required budget in the first five days since launching on Indiegogo.



Jennifer co-produced and co-hosted the award winning weekly podcast Mixed Chicks Chat, the only live weekly show about being racially and culturally mixed. She is also co-producer event planner for the Mixed Roots Film and Literary Festival (www.mxroots.org), an annual free public event that celebrates the stories of the Mixed experience. Jennifer is excited to be working on her first documentary with award winning director, Hilari Scarl.



Hilari is an award-winning director/producer who was chosen by Steven Spielberg out of 12,000 filmmakers to appear his television show On The Lot, earning top praise from judges Garry Marshall, Carrie Fischer and Ron Avnet and receiving a first look deal at DreamWorks. Her multi-award winning feature See What I’m Saying: The Deaf Entertainers Documentary won dozens of awards, received the Critics’ Pick in the New York Times and received distribution with New Video on DVD and Netflix. The film was distributed theatrically by Hilari’s company Worldplay, Inc. and screened in 142 cities in 11 countries, earning the top 350 grossing documentaries of all times.



