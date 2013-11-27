Documentation Series Now Available from Medcom-Trainex

Cypress, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Medcom-Trainex, a leading producer and distributer of healthcare education, has recently released a two-part video series on documentation for continuing nursing education. The program titles in this series are: Documentation: Essentials of Nursing Documentation, and Documentation: Electronic Medical Records-Federal Regulations. This series provides nurses and others with an overview on the necessity of accurate and objective charting, and the legal and administrative considerations related to healthcare documentation.



The first nursing video program describes common approaches to documentation as well as a review of what basic data to record in patient records and practice guidelines to follow that protect patient privacy. The second video examines the legal and administrative functions of healthcare documentation. It describes documentation of patient care using electronic medical records (EMR) and provides an overview of the impact of federal mandates such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) act on EMR. After completing the course, learners should be able to describe four advantages provided by EMR as well describe strategies to prevent breaches of patient confidentiality. Each nursing video is designated for 0.5 contact hours of continuing nursing education. For further information about this series, visit http://www.medcomrn.com or call (800) 877-1443.



All of the videos outline medication information and Medcom highlights that “their effective use is often challenging due to narrow bands of efficacious dosage, drug interactions, and patient compliance.”



About Medcom-Trainex

For over 50 years, Medcom-Trainex has been a leading producer and distributor of healthcare education in a wide range of formats-from print materials and award-winning video programs, to their proprietary, internet-based learning management system developed with working healthcare professionals. Their educational materials are produced for healthcare professionals, students entering the healthcare industry, patients and health-conscious people everywhere.